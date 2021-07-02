Wood County Museum July News

The Wood County Museum will be CLOSED Friday, July 2 – Monday July 5 in observance of Juneteenth and the Independence Day holidays. We will reopen again on July 6th for normal business hours. Please follow us on Facebook & Instagram to keep up to date on all Museum happenings! ROCK ON! Keep an eye out this summer for special Wood County themed rocks that are hidden all around Northwest Ohio!

If you find one you can:

1. Keep it!

2. Re-hide it!

3. Bring it back to the Wood County Museum for 1 free admission!

If you find one, tag us on Facebook & Instagram using #woodcountymuseum Stop by Thayer Ford TONIGHT (JULY 1) and see a classic DeLorean before watching Back To The Future at Thayer’s Drive-In Movie in the parking lot! There will be free snacks/drinks & fun with State Bank – Bowling Green, with donations coming to the Wood County Museum. Movie starts at dark/9PM!



Check out their Thayer Family Dealerships Facebook page for more information https://www. facebook.com/events/ 469804647606279/ We’ve got some great news–the 18th annual Living History Day is ON for 2021! Join us on Sunday, August 22, at 2:00PM on the lawn of the Wood County Museum for a spectacular program. Make sure to bring your own chair and arrive early to get a good spot in the shade. NEW THIS YEAR! We will be doing a Drone Golf Ball Drop Fundraiser!

The Drop will happen right after the Living History Day program concludes, at about 3 PM or 3:30 PM. Buy a golf ball that will be released by drone over a hole…the three balls in/closest to the hole win! 1 ball for $15, 3 balls for $30.

You don’t need to be present to win! Prizes

1st in hole/closest: $500

2nd closest: $250

3rd closest: $100

Furthest from the hole: $50

Purchase your tickets online now or If you’d like to purchase a golf ball by check, please send your check for $15/ball ($30 for 3 balls) to: Wood County Historical Society

13660 County Home Rd.

Bowling Green, OH 43402



Golf balls will be sold until 2:30 PM on August 22, or until they are sold out.

A rain date will be set for the Drone Drop if weather is not favorable. Buy Golf Balls Now! Virtual History Series

July 8 | Second Thursday of Each Month at 12:00 PM Female Representations in Political Pins 1964-2016 is digital exhibit/program that was created for the BGSU Library based on representations of women in our political button collection, in honor of the 100th anniversary of the Suffrage Movement. Below is a link to see the digital exhibit: https:// digitalgallery.bgsu.edu/ exhibits/show/ femalepoliticalcollectables/ intro

digitalgallery.bgsu.edu/ exhibits/show/ femalepoliticalcollectables/ intro To view the presentation please visit: https:// nbpubliclibrary.org/ Click on the link in the scrolling section on the NBPL home page.

nbpubliclibrary.org/ If you are having trouble viewing the program, please contact the NBPL to get the Zoom Login. Email: Tammy Trout at tammy@nbpubliclibrary.org or call 419-257-3621 Virtual History Series presented by: Edwin & Irma Wolf and Lynn & Betty Wineland. Support for the Virtual History Series is in thanks of the many Tea Card Holders of the Tea & Talk Series.

2021 Living History Day

August 22 | Sunday 2:00 PM History comes alive! Meet first-person interpreters who will share stories of Wood County’s history, people, and places.

Program will take place on the WCM Front Lawn.

Guest are kindly asked to bring their own lawn chair.

2021 HONOREES: ADDIE & JOHN CAIN: Follow their story from Little Big Horn to a very popular potato chip company. Portrayed by: Deb Shaffer & Heath Diehl JEROME CALKINS: Passed the teachers exam at age 14, followed by many interesting experiences. Portrayed by: Dale David ELLEN JANE KRAMP PHILLIPS: The first Tomato Queen of Wood County (1938). Portrayed by: Kelli Kling LUCY VELER: The unofficial historian of South Church Street. Portrayed by: Alex Gagyi JAMES WALKER: Professional photographer in Bowling Green (1887 – 1936). Portrayed by: Bob Midden NARRATOR: Keith Guion

This event is free and open to the public thanks to our sponsors: Kiwanis Club of Bowling Green, Exchange Club of Bowling Green, Portage Center Arbor Gleaners #524, Wood County Genealogical Society, Wood County Historical Society, with additional help from: Wood Co. Sheriff's Office & Auxiliary, DBD Sound Reinforcement, City of Bowling Green, Music provided by A Joyful Noise.