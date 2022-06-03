North Baltimore, Ohio

The annual Power of Yesteryear Farm & Tractor Show will take place on the grounds of the Wood County Museum on Saturday, June 4 from 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM and Sunday, June 5 from 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM. This is a free family event full of farm demonstrations and activities. The Power of Yesteryear Tractor Club will host tractor displays of many different makes and models. In the Boom Town area of the museum grounds, the Northwest Ohio Blacksmiths will be demonstrating around the forage.
Co-Sponsored by the Power of Yesteryear Tractor Club & the Wood County Museum
The Tractor Show is free to attend. The museum will be open from 10 AM – 4 PM on Saturday, June 5th & 1 PM – 4 PM Sunday, June 6th. Admission is $7 for adults, with discounts for seniors, veterans and children. The Museum is handicap accessible with an elevator, handicap restrooms, and ample parking in the visitor lot as well as behind the museum (south side). The south elevator entrance is also behind the museum.
For more information about the Power of Yesteryear Tractor Club, visit www.powerofyesteryear.org. For more information about the Wood County Museum, visit www.woodcountyhistory.org or call 419-352-0967.