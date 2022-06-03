North Baltimore, Ohio

Join us for “A Tea Affair” an experience like no other as you enjoy exclusive teas & sweets as you travel from one destination to the next!



June 11, 2022 • 10:00AM & 12:00PM

Tickets are $50 for this experience.

The 2022 Summer Tea Affair will be a highlight of your summer!

Should the weather be inclement, tables that are set up outside will be inside.



Hayes Presidential Library & Museums

We welcome you to take a drive through the beautiful grounds of Spiegel Grove to President Rutherford B. Hayes and his wife, First Lady Lucy’s breathtaking home. Enjoy a guided tour of the home’s first floor, followed by a tea party with music in the Rose Garden with “Lucy’s White Cake” and our “Lemonade Lucy” Tea. Feel free to roam the grounds and enjoy our gift shop while you are here.

We will meet on the verandah. Tours will start promptly; we ask that groups be on the Verandah a few minutes before



Wood County Museum

Take a tour of the new Allure & Illusion: A Rose Colored Romance exhibit that showcases beautiful wedding dresses once worn by local community members. This exhibit presents the foundation of marriage culture and how modern ideology is changing what it means to get married and strive for the American Dream and features the Frank Kalan Harlequin Romance Cover Art collection from Bowling Green State University Browne Popular Culture Library.

We will be serving cookies alongside our “Brande-berry Maple Muffin tea.”



Schooner Farms

We look forward to the opportunity to share the farm and our delicious tea with you! We will begin under the arbor with a cuppa Schooner Farms Lavender Blend tea, a scoop of homemade honey & lavender ice cream, and a few chocolate lavender shortbread cookies. Then, we will have a virtual tour of our magnificent lavender in full bloom as you enjoy your tea and sweets. After you finish your goodies, you are welcome to take a relaxing walk around the lavender labyrinth, shop the gift shop and even tour our silversmithing and lapidary studio.



Summer Kitchen

Welcome to The Summer Kitchen! You’ll find us right behind the Victorian home as you drive in. Open the doors to our store and spend a little time strolling through the store while shopping and sipping on some tea. Then, when you are ready, head out to the tables under the tent as Karrie and Karla share some fun tea facts and tea etiquette as you enjoy some of our rose & pistachio shortbread cookies and jeweled scones with Devonshire cream and lemon curd. We’ll be serving our “Summer Kitchen Blend” tea and a delicious tea mock sangria!



Beeker’s General Store

Located in downtown Pemberville, we invite you to visit Beeker’s General Store – one of Ohio’s oldest general stores. The charm and nostalgia are evident upon entering through the double doors off Pemberville’s East Front Street. Owner Todd Sheets will be giving a history walk down the center aisle sharing the history of the store and the past proprietress Miss Mildred Beeker and her family. View a unique display of teacups and saucers and their stories on loan from our patrons. After your tour and shopping, head outside to enjoy a cup of “Miss B’s Tea,” some apricot thumbprint pastry cookies, and an old-fashioned peach cobbler.