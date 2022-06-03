North Baltimore, Ohio

June 3, 2022 6:10 am

Wood County Museum June News

June 2022 Newsletter

SPECIAL THANKS TO THE PERRYSBURG CHAMBER OF COMMERCE FOR LETTING US USE THEIR BOOTH SPACE THIS WEEK!
 

MEMBER APPRECIATION EVENT

The Wood County Historical Society will hold a special Membership Meeting on Saturday, June 4, 2022 from 9:00 AM – 10:30 AM at the Wood County Museum, 13660 County Home Road in Bowling Green.
 
The purpose of this special meeting is to show member appreciation, provide museum highlights, and give Historical Society members the opportunity to review and vote on proposed bylaws changes – woodcountyhistory.org or call 419-352-0967 to receive a copy of the bylaws changes. Coffee and light refreshments will be followed by a short program and an opportunity to tour the museum or the Power of Yesteryear Farm and Tractor Show. The voting window will remain open until 10:30 AM to provide opportunity cast a ballot for this important bylaws update. This is a free event and members are encouraged to attend.
 
Advanced reservations are appreciated by June 2. Membership in the Wood County Historical Society is open to all who are interested in promoting the Society’s purpose and are current in their payment of dues, which can be made at woodcountyhistory.org/membership.
RSVP TODAY!
 

2nd ANNUAL DRONE GOLF BALL DROP FUNDRAISER

June 17, 2022 • 2:30 PM • Wood County Museum Grounds

DON’T MISS THIS FUN OPPORTUNITY TO SUPPORT THE WOOD COUNTY MUSEUM!

Here’s how it works: Purchase a golf ball for $15 each, 3 balls for $30 or 12 balls for $100

Golf balls can be purchased online, at the museum or on location day of event before the drop. Toledo Aerial Media (TAM) will use a drone to drop numbered foam golf balls onto the yard. The three golf balls closest to the target will win prizes, as well as the furthest ball away from the target!

 

PRIZES
1st Closest to Target: $500
2nd Closest to Target: $250
3rd Closest to Target: $100
Furthest from Target: $50
Drop will take place approximately around 2:30 PM

You do not have to be present to win.
Drop is limited to 500 golf balls. Golf balls will be sold up until 2:00pm or until sold out.

 

In the case of inclement weather, the drone golf ball drop will be rescheduled.

 

Drone Golf Ball Drop performed by: Toledo Aerial Media
Drone Golf Ball Drop Sponsored by: Dave & Cindy Hollinger

Proceeds go to the Wood County Historical Society to help support educational programs, future exhibits, and collections management.

Purchase Golf Ball Tickets!
 
Come out to the Wood County Museum for free Museum admission every first Friday! Free First Fridays is sponsored by Visit BG Ohio.

Museum open – 10:00AM – 4:00PM

Exhibits currently on display are:
“Allure & Illusion: A Rose Colored Romance”
“For Comfort & Convenience: Public Charity in Ohio By Way of the Poor Farm”
“The Mary & Carl Bach Story”
“Chasing the White Rabbit: An Historical Look at American Mental Health”
“A Clean Bill of Health: Societal Response to Communicable Disease”

(Regular admission $7, always FREE for members).
Free First Fridays is sponsored by Visit BG Ohio.
 

The annual Power of Yesteryear Farm & Tractor Show will take place on the grounds of the Wood County Museum on Saturday, June 4 from 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM and Sunday, June 5 from 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM. This is a free family event full of farm demonstrations and activities. The Power of Yesteryear Tractor Club will host tractor displays of many different makes and models. In the Boom Town area of the museum grounds, the Northwest Ohio Blacksmiths will be demonstrating around the forage.

Co-Sponsored by the Power of Yesteryear Tractor Club & the Wood County Museum

The Tractor Show is free to attend. The museum will be open from 10 AM – 4 PM on Saturday, June 5th & 1 PM – 4 PM Sunday, June 6th. Admission is $7 for adults, with discounts for seniors, veterans and children. The Museum is handicap accessible with an elevator, handicap restrooms, and ample parking in the visitor lot as well as behind the museum (south side). The south elevator entrance is also behind the museum.

For more information about the Power of Yesteryear Tractor Club, visit www.powerofyesteryear.org. For more information about the Wood County Museum, visit www.woodcountyhistory.org or call 419-352-0967.

 

JUNE TEA & TALK SERIES
JUNE 9 • 2:00PM • WOOD COUNTY MUSEUM

PRIDE (& Prejudice) in Weddings
(ONLY 7 SEATS LEFT)

It’s PRIDE month; “what’s the tea” on ‘same-sex’ marriage? This presentation will briefly highlight the history of lesbian and gay marriage rights and will honor LGBTQ wedding stories and celebrations.

Speaker: Katie Stygles, BGSU

Each monthly tea & talk starts with a catered luncheon, warm tea, and a unique presentation tied to our newest exhibit, “Allure & Illusion: A Rose Colored Romance”, our newest wedding themed exhibit. Reservations are required and are due the Friday before each tea, even for Tea Card holders, by calling 419-352-0967. Any cancellation after this date will forfeit payment. Handicap accessible facilities. Groups Welcome.

Price: $23/adult, $18 for WCHS members, Museum admission included.

Buy Tickets Now!
 
Join us for “A Tea Affair” an experience like no other as you enjoy exclusive teas & sweets as you travel from one destination to the next!

June 11, 2022 • 10:00AM & 12:00PM
Tickets are $50 for this experience.
The 2022 Summer Tea Affair will be a highlight of your summer!
Should the weather be inclement, tables that are set up outside will be inside.

Hayes Presidential Library & Museums
We welcome you to take a drive through the beautiful grounds of Spiegel Grove to President Rutherford B. Hayes and his wife, First Lady Lucy’s breathtaking home. Enjoy a guided tour of the home’s first floor, followed by a tea party with music in the Rose Garden with “Lucy’s White Cake” and our “Lemonade Lucy” Tea. Feel free to roam the grounds and enjoy our gift shop while you are here.
We will meet on the verandah. Tours will start promptly; we ask that groups be on the Verandah a few minutes before

Wood County Museum
Take a tour of the new Allure & Illusion: A Rose Colored Romance exhibit that showcases beautiful wedding dresses once worn by local community members. This exhibit presents the foundation of marriage culture and how modern ideology is changing what it means to get married and strive for the American Dream and features the Frank Kalan Harlequin Romance Cover Art collection from Bowling Green State University Browne Popular Culture Library.
We will be serving cookies alongside our “Brande-berry Maple Muffin tea.”

Schooner Farms
We look forward to the opportunity to share the farm and our delicious tea with you! We will begin under the arbor with a cuppa Schooner Farms Lavender Blend tea, a scoop of homemade honey & lavender ice cream, and a few chocolate lavender shortbread cookies. Then, we will have a virtual tour of our magnificent lavender in full bloom as you enjoy your tea and sweets. After you finish your goodies, you are welcome to take a relaxing walk around the lavender labyrinth, shop the gift shop and even tour our silversmithing and lapidary studio.

Summer Kitchen
Welcome to The Summer Kitchen! You’ll find us right behind the Victorian home as you drive in. Open the doors to our store and spend a little time strolling through the store while shopping and sipping on some tea. Then, when you are ready, head out to the tables under the tent as Karrie and Karla share some fun tea facts and tea etiquette as you enjoy some of our rose & pistachio shortbread cookies and jeweled scones with Devonshire cream and lemon curd. We’ll be serving our “Summer Kitchen Blend” tea and a delicious tea mock sangria!

Beeker’s General Store
Located in downtown Pemberville, we invite you to visit Beeker’s General Store – one of Ohio’s oldest general stores. The charm and nostalgia are evident upon entering through the double doors off Pemberville’s East Front Street. Owner Todd Sheets will be giving a history walk down the center aisle sharing the history of the store and the past proprietress Miss Mildred Beeker and her family. View a unique display of teacups and saucers and their stories on loan from our patrons. After your tour and shopping, head outside to enjoy a cup of “Miss B’s Tea,” some apricot thumbprint pastry cookies, and an old-fashioned peach cobbler.
Buy Tickets Now!
 

The Wood County Amateur Radio Club (WCARC) will hold their annual Field Day in the Boom Town area of the Museum grounds at 2:00 PM on Saturday, June 25, and if weather permits, through the night until Sunday, June 26 at 2:00 PM.

Every June, more than 40,000 Amateur (Ham) Radio operators throughout North America set up temporary transmitting stations in public places to demonstrate radio science, as well as their importance to our communities. Field Day is a nationwide exercise sponsored by the American Radio Relay League (ARRL) as a means to practice emergency communication procedures using temporary antennas and emergency power. In the event of a disaster, hams are ready and able to set up communication facilities on short notice almost anywhere.

Field Day is a nationwide exercise sponsored by the American Radio Relay League (ARRL).

Use this Field Day locator to see a location near you! http://www.arrl.org/field-day-locator
Outdoor demonstrations are free and open to the public.

The Amateur Radio event is free. Museum open Saturday & Sunday 1-4 PM with regular admission.

