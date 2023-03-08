Wood County Museum: Limited Tickets Remain For March 16th Tea

MARCH TEA & TALK SERIES

March 16 • 2:00PM • WOOD COUNTY MUSEUM

Reservations required by March 10 at 4:00pm.



The Wood County Museum welcomes Marissa Stevenson, Assistant Conservator of Textile Based Collections, Toledo Museum of Art, as the guest speaker for the upcoming Tea & Talk Series event on March 16th, 2:00PM, at the Wood County Museum, 13660 County Home Road, Bowling Green, Ohio.



Marissa’s tea is titled “Libbey Spun Fiber Glass” a spun fiber glass dress was made for the 1893 Columbian Exposition discusses fiber glass ensembles made, conservation treatment of this work, and a narrative around the creation of the dress.



Once again, the Museum is partnering with The Summer Kitchen. The featured tea selection is called “Blue Sunshine” an herbal tea with soothing herbaceous flavors tempered by delicate strawberry and light citrus will brew a beautiful teal cup of tea that will surely put a smile on your face!



Reservations and payment need completed by Friday, March 10th. There are two methods for payment. Either call 419-352-0967 and museum staff can assist or visit woodcountyhistory.org to pay online. Admission includes tea and light refreshments by local caterer Carpe Diem out of Pemberville, Ohio, and program.



Member pricing is $25, while non-member and special diet meals (gluten free or vegan) are $30. All ticket sales are final. Tickets are non-transferrable and non-refundable.