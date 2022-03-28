WOOD COUNTY MUSEUM Monthly TEA & TALK SERIES

The Wood County Museum welcomes Alyssa Garland, Carter Historic Farm (Wood County Park District), as the guest speaker for the first tea in the 2022 Tea & Talk Series on April 14th, 2:00-4:00 PM, at the Wood County Museum, 13660 County Home Road, Bowling Green, Ohio.

The April Tea & Talk Series will take a look at spousal roles in American life – see how the Industrial Revolution, The Great Depression, electricity, World War I & II, increased education, and the Internet have changed marriages and American home life.

Reservations and payment need to be paid by Friday, April 1st by either calling 419-352-0967 or visiting woodcountyhistory.org. Admission is $23 for adults and $18 for Wood County Historical Society members. Admission includes tea, light refreshments by Carpe Diem Catering, Pemberville, OH, and the program. The Museum is open for self-guided tours and is handicap accessible.

This program is part of a monthly tea series hosted by the Wood County Museum. A complete list of teas and other programs can be found at woodcountyhistory.org.