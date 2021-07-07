Wood County Museum News

NBX WaterShedsun
NEW THIS YEAR! We will be doing a Drone Golf Ball Drop Fundraiser!
The Drop will happen right after the Living History Day program concludes, at about 3 PM or 3:30 PM. Buy a golf ball that will be released by drone over a hole…the three balls in/closest to the hole win! 1 ball for $15, 3 balls for $30.


You don’t need to be present to win!

Prizes
1st in hole/closest: $500
2nd closest: $250
3rd closest: $100
Furthest from the hole: $50


Purchase your tickets online now or If you’d like to purchase a golf ball by check, please send your check for $15/ball ($30 for 3 balls) to:

Wood County Historical Society
13660 County Home Rd.
Bowling Green, OH 43402

Golf balls will be sold until 2:30 PM on August 22, or until they are sold out.
A rain date will be set for the Drone Drop if weather is not favorable.

Buy Golf Balls Now!
 

DEMONSTRATION DAYS: Amateur Radio Field Days
June 26-27 | Saturday 2:00 PM – Sunday 2:00 PM

  • The Wood County Amateur Radio Club (WCARC) will hold their annual Field Day in the Boom Town area of the Museum grounds at 2:00 PM on Saturday, June 26, and if weather permits, through the night until Sunday, June 27 at 2:00 PM. Field Day is a nationwide exercise sponsored by the American Radio Relay League (ARRL).
  • Use this Field Day locator to see a location near you! http://www.arrl.org/field-day-locator
  • Outdoor demonstrations are free and open to the public.
  • Museum open 1-4 PM with regular admission.

