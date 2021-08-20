JOIN US THIS SUNDAY!!!

18th ANNUAL LIVING HISTORY DAY 2021 Living History Day

August 22 | Sunday 2:00 PM

A Joyful Noise will perform at 1:30 PM

Drone Golf Ball Drop Fundraiser at 3:00 PM History comes alive! Meet first-person interpreters who will share stories of Wood County’s history, people, and places.



Program will take place on the WCM Front Lawn.

Guest are kindly asked to bring their own lawn chair. 2021 HONOREES: ADDIE & JOHN CAIN: Follow their story from Little Big Horn to a very popular potato chip company. Portrayed by: Deb Shaffer & Heath Diehl JEROME CALKINS: Passed the teachers exam at age 14, followed by many interesting experiences. Portrayed by: Dale David ELLEN JANE KRAMP PHILLIPS: The first Tomato Queen of Wood County (1938). Portrayed by: Kelli Kling LUCY VELER: The unofficial historian of South Church Street. Portrayed by: Alex Gagyi JAMES WALKER: Professional photographer in Bowling Green (1887 – 1936). Portrayed by: Bob Midden NARRATOR: Keith Guion

This event is free and open to the public thanks to our sponsors: Kiwanis Club of Bowling Green, Meijer Store #156, Exchange Club of Bowling Green, Portage Center Arbor Gleaners #524, Wood County Genealogical Society, Wood County Historical Society, with additional help from: Wood Co. Sheriff’s Office & Auxiliary, DBD Sound Reinforcement, City of Bowling Green, Music provided by A Joyful Noise. IT’S A BIRD, IT’S A PLANE…

NO, IT’S A DRONE!

LAST CHANCE TO GET YOUR TICKETS!!! NEW THIS YEAR! We will be doing a Drone Golf Ball Drop Fundraiser!

The Drop will happen right after the Living History Day program concludes, at 3:00 PM. Buy a golf ball that will be released by drone over a hole…the three balls in/closest to the hole win! 1 ball for $15, 3 balls for $30.

You don’t need to be present to win! Prizes

1st in hole/closest: $500

2nd closest: $250

3rd closest: $100

Furthest from the hole: $50

Purchase your tickets online now or If you’d like to purchase a golf ball by check, please send your check for $15/ball ($30 for 3 balls) to: Wood County Historical Society

13660 County Home Rd.

Bowling Green, OH 43402



Golf balls will be sold until 2:30 PM on August 22, or until they are sold out.

A rain date will be set for the Drone Drop if weather is not favorable. Buy Golf Balls Now! Late Night (Hours) at the Museum

August 19 10AM-8PM | Third Thursday of Each Month MUSEUM OPEN LATE!

Free gift for all visitors who come between 4PM-8PM (while supplies last)

New in 2021 the Wood County Museum will be open for extended evening hours on the third Thursday of each month, 10 AM – 8 PM. This will offer a chance for visitors who normally cannot visit during the day to come out and tour the museum. Admission is $7 for adults and $3 for children, with discounts for seniors, students, and military. Historical Society members receive free admission as well as a gift shop discount. BEHIND THE SCENES TOURS: GROUNDS & OUTBUILDINGS

SEPT 1 | Tours start at 6:00 PM

$10 Members / $15 Non-Members Tour the museum building as you have never seen before. Guests will view areas normally off-limits to the general public. Groups are limited to 15 people.

Tours will leave every 30 minutes.

RSVP required 419-352-0967 Buy BTS Tickets Now!