Wood County Museum News

Behind the Scenes Tours: Main Museum Building
November 4 | Tours start at 6:00 PM
$10 Members / $15 Non-Members
Free First Friday
November 5 | First Friday of Each Month
- Come out to the Wood County Museum for FREE Museum admission every first Friday to see the four different exhibits on display. Museum open 10AM-4PM.
Free First Friday is presented by: Visit BG Ohio
Meet & Greet with “Historic Barns of Ohio” author Dr. Robert Kroeger
November 12 12 PM – 2 PM
RSVP seating is limited!
- The book “Historic Barns of Ohio” preserves Ohio’s history through oil paintings & essays. The presentation by author Dr. Robert Kroeger will tell his story of traveling Ohio to preserve these historic barn history. Dr. Kroeger will also be doing a book signing and painting demonstration while at the Wood County Museum. There will also be a raffle for various oil paintings by Dr. Kroeger as a fundraiser for the Wood County Historical Society.
12:00 PM – Come watch Dr. Kroeger do a live oil painting demonstration and hear about his journey around Ohio.
1:00 PM – Dr. Kroeger will be doing a book signing
1:30 PM – Drawing for various oil paintings. Part of the proceeds from this drawing will go to the Wood County Historical Society.
This event is free for members and $5/non-members.
Books are available for sale in the Gift Shop (shipping available for an additional charge)
Raffle tickets are available for your chance to win one of Mr. Kroeger’s wonderful oil paintings! Tickets are 1/$5 or 5/$20.
- RSVP by giving us a call at 419-352-0967.
- Purchase your raffle tickets on our website: https://woodcountyhistory.org/event/a-tribute-to-historic-barns-of-ohio-fundraiser/
Virtual History Series
November 18 | Second Thursday of Each Month at 12:00 PM
*THIS PROGRAM WILL BE ON THE 3RD THURSDAY*
- “Whimsies & Whirligigs: Movin’ Through the Archives
- Join us for a fun look at the Museum archives! Holly Kirkendall will talk about what is in the Museum archives/collection.
- Speaker: Holly Kirkendall, Curator
- To view the presentation please visit: https://nbpubliclibrary.org/
- Click on the link in the scrolling section on the NBPL home page.
- If you are having trouble viewing the program, please contact the NBPL to get the Zoom Login. Email: Tammy Trout at tammy@nbpubliclibrary.org or call 419-257-3621
Virtual History Series presented by: Edwin & Irma Wolf and Lynn & Betty Wineland. Support for the Virtual History Series is in thanks of the many Tea Card Holders of the Tea & Talk Series.