Wood County Museum News

THANK YOU!!! Thank you to all of our 2021 Gala Sponsors & Supporters! With your help we exceeded our goal of $15,000! Proceeds from this event will benefit the Wood County Museum so that we can continue to offer award-winning exhibits and educational opportunities to you! EXHIBITS CLOSING!

Last day to view these 2 great exhibits is November 21! All good things must come to an end.

Both our, “Utopia” exhibit & “People, Places, and Things” exhibit will be closing on November 21, 2021 to make room for

“Allure & Illusion: A Rose Colored Romance” our new wedding themed exhibit which will open in the Spring of 2022.



Make sure you come check them out before they go away! Behind the Scenes Tours: Main Museum Building

November 4 | Tours start at 6:00 PM

$10 Members / $15 Non-Members Tour the museum building as you have never seen before. Guests will view areas normally off-limits to the general public, such as the attic & basement. Groups are limited to 15 people.

Tours will leave every 30 minutes.

RSVP required 419-352-0967 or purchase tickets online at https://woodcountyhistory. org/event/behind-the-scenes- tours-2/#tribe-tickets

Free First Friday

November 5 | First Friday of Each Month Come out to the Wood County Museum for FREE Museum admission every first Friday to see the four different exhibits on display. Museum open 10AM-4PM. Free First Friday is presented by: Visit BG Ohio

Meet & Greet with “Historic Barns of Ohio” author Dr. Robert Kroeger

November 12 12 PM – 2 PM

RSVP seating is limited! The book “Historic Barns of Ohio” preserves Ohio’s history through oil paintings & essays. The presentation by author Dr. Robert Kroeger will tell his story of traveling Ohio to preserve these historic barn history. Dr. Kroeger will also be doing a book signing and painting demonstration while at the Wood County Museum. There will also be a raffle for various oil paintings by Dr. Kroeger as a fundraiser for the Wood County Historical Society.



12:00 PM – Come watch Dr. Kroeger do a live oil painting demonstration and hear about his journey around Ohio.

1:00 PM – Dr. Kroeger will be doing a book signing

1:30 PM – Drawing for various oil paintings. Part of the proceeds from this drawing will go to the Wood County Historical Society.



This event is free for members and $5/non-members.

Books are available for sale in the Gift Shop (shipping available for an additional charge)

Raffle tickets are available for your chance to win one of Mr. Kroeger’s wonderful oil paintings! Tickets are 1/$5 or 5/$20.

Purchase your raffle tickets on our website: https:// woodcountyhistory.org/event/a- tribute-to-historic-barns-of- ohio-fundraiser/ Virtual History Series

November 18 | Second Thursday of Each Month at 12:00 PM

*THIS PROGRAM WILL BE ON THE 3RD THURSDAY* “Whimsies & Whirligigs: Movin’ Through the Archives Join us for a fun look at the Museum archives! Holly Kirkendall will talk about what is in the Museum archives/collection. Speaker: Holly Kirkendall, Curator

To view the presentation please visit: https:// nbpubliclibrary.org/ Click on the link in the scrolling section on the NBPL home page.

nbpubliclibrary.org/ If you are having trouble viewing the program, please contact the NBPL to get the Zoom Login. Email: Tammy Trout at tammy@nbpubliclibrary.org or call 419-257-3621 Virtual History Series presented by: Edwin & Irma Wolf and Lynn & Betty Wineland. Support for the Virtual History Series is in thanks of the many Tea Card Holders of the Tea & Talk Series. View All Events Here! COME RIDE ON OUR FIRE TRUCK! Join us for the Bowling Green Holiday Parade, come ride on Chuck the Fire Truck and help pass out candy & promote the Wood County Museum. Don’t miss out on this unique opportunity!



Join us for the Bowling Green Holiday Parade, come ride on Chuck the Fire Truck and help pass out candy & promote the Wood County Museum. Don't miss out on this unique opportunity!



If you would like to participate in the parade please email Marissa at marketing@woodcountyhistory. org. Upon RSVP you will receive details on where to meet on the day of the parade.