North Baltimore, Ohio

January 18, 2024

Wood County Museum News

 
2023 Local History Publication Awards
Call for Submissions: 2023 Local History Publication Awards

The BGSU Center for Archival Collections is accepting submissions for the Local History Publication Awards. Works published between January 1, 2023 and December 31, 2023 will be accepted.

There are two categories for the awards: the Article category recognizes articles, essays, and long-form blog posts in both print and electronic formats, while the Book category recognizes books published in both print and electronic formats. Both categories award authors in Professional and Independent divisions. The Professional Division includes works prepared and submitted by authors who exclusively or primarily make their living as a scholar and/or writer. The Independent Division includes works prepared and submitted by independent or local researchers, amateurs, and others who do not claim history or writing as a profession. Each Division winner will receive a $300.00 cash award and plaque. Please see our Guidelines for Submissions for more information.

Eligible works must address an historical topic within the nineteen county region of northwest Ohio. Works shall be judged by the Awards Committee on literary merit and overall significance and contribution to explaining and understanding the history of the region. Consideration also will be given for style and content. Other considerations will include grammar, accuracy, illustrations, layout, indexes, and distribution.

To submit a work, authors should send two copies to the Center for Archival Collections, 5th Floor, Wm. T. Jerome Library, Bowling Green State University, Bowling Green, Ohio 43403, postmarked by February 29, 2024 and fill out the online submission form. All works submitted become the property of the CAC. For complete information about the award and submissions, please see the Guidelines for Submissions. For further information, please contact Nick Pavlik at the CAC at 419-372-7914 or [email protected].
 

The Ohio Region 1 Contest of National History Day will take place on Saturday, March 9, 2024, at Bowling Green State University!  

The BGSU History Department is in need volunteer judges to evaluate student projects on March 9. Judges don’t need to be professional historians or teachers – just have an active interest in history, be available on March 9, and be willing to follow the provided guidelines for judging projects.  

This is a great opportunity to encourage students’ interest in history and build connections among Northwest Ohio educational and community institutions.

Learn more about judging and register to judge here.  

 
 

Free First Friday & Make & Take Craft
February 2 | First Friday of Each Month

  • Come out to the Wood County Museum for free Museum admission every first Friday! *NEW* in 2024 – Free make & take craft on Free First Friday Days!
  • Kid-Friendly February Make & Take Craft: Valentine Foam Magnets
    *while supplies last*

Free First Friday is presented by: Visit BG Ohio, Visit Perrysburg, & Rossford CVB

 

MARCH TEA & TALK SERIES
MARCH 28 • 2:00PM • WOOD COUNTY MUSEUM
Reservations required by March 24, 2024
LIMITED SEATS REMAIN!

The Wood County Museum welcomes Stephanie Bohnak from the National First Ladies Library and Museum, to be the speaker for the upcoming Tea & Talk Series on March 28th, 2:00PM, at the Wood County Museum, 13660 County Home Road, Bowling Green, Ohio.

The March tea is titled “Ripped From the Headlines: Jackie’s Fight for Privacy” and is a discussion about Jackie Kennedy Onassis. As tabloids spread rumors and fanned the flames of scandal in her personal life, Jackie Kennedy, later Jackie Onassis actively fought for privacy not only for herself, but for her children as well. This program will talk about the scandals of Jackie Kennedy and her desperate battle for personal privacy throughout her life.

Once again, the Museum is partnering with The Summer Kitchen. The featured tea selection is called Creme Brulee: Much like the French dessert, this creme brulee tea is rich & creamy with a delicious caramel flavor – C’est Magnifique!

Reservations and payment need completed by Sunday, March 24th. There are two methods for payment. Either call 419-352-0967 and museum staff can assist or visit woodcountyhistory.org to pay online. Admission includes tea and light refreshments by local caterer So Many Somethings Desserterie out of Perrysburg, Ohio, and program. Member pricing is $25, while non-member and special diet meals (gluten free or vegan) are $30. All ticket sales are final and non-refundable.

Get tickets here: https://woodcountyhistory.org/…/tea-talk-series-ripped…/
Handicap accessible facilities. Groups Welcome.
 
This program is part of the 2024 Tea & Talk series hosted by the Wood County Museum.  A complete list of teas and other programs can be found at woodcountyhistory.org

Buy Tea Tickets HERE!
 

Not yet a member? Join today and support YOUR local museum!

Member benefits: Free Museum Admission, Admission discounts on teas and other programs, Invitations to member-only events, Chanticleer quarterly newsletter, 10% off Gift Shop items, Satisfaction of supporting the educational programs and preservation efforts of the Society.

JOIN TODAY!

