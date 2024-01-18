Wood County Museum News

MARCH TEA & TALK SERIES

MARCH 28 • 2:00PM • WOOD COUNTY MUSEUM

Reservations required by March 24, 2024

LIMITED SEATS REMAIN!



The Wood County Museum welcomes Stephanie Bohnak from the National First Ladies Library and Museum, to be the speaker for the upcoming Tea & Talk Series on March 28th, 2:00PM, at the Wood County Museum, 13660 County Home Road, Bowling Green, Ohio.



The March tea is titled “Ripped From the Headlines: Jackie’s Fight for Privacy” and is a discussion about Jackie Kennedy Onassis. As tabloids spread rumors and fanned the flames of scandal in her personal life, Jackie Kennedy, later Jackie Onassis actively fought for privacy not only for herself, but for her children as well. This program will talk about the scandals of Jackie Kennedy and her desperate battle for personal privacy throughout her life.



Once again, the Museum is partnering with The Summer Kitchen. The featured tea selection is called Creme Brulee: Much like the French dessert, this creme brulee tea is rich & creamy with a delicious caramel flavor – C’est Magnifique!



Reservations and payment need completed by Sunday, March 24th. There are two methods for payment. Either call 419-352-0967 and museum staff can assist or visit woodcountyhistory.org to pay online. Admission includes tea and light refreshments by local caterer So Many Somethings Desserterie out of Perrysburg, Ohio, and program. Member pricing is $25, while non-member and special diet meals (gluten free or vegan) are $30. All ticket sales are final and non-refundable.



Get tickets here: https:// woodcountyhistory.org/…/tea- talk-series-ripped…/

Handicap accessible facilities. Groups Welcome.



This program is part of the 2024 Tea & Talk series hosted by the Wood County Museum. A complete list of teas and other programs can be found at woodcountyhistory.org