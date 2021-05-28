Wood County Museum News



The Wood County Museum will be closed on Monday, May 31, 2021 in observance of Memorial Day. We will resume normal museum operations on June 1 at 10:00 AM. Virtual Wood County Walking Tour

June 3 at 2:00 PM Take a stroll through Wood County and learn about its history without ever leaving your house! The annual Walking Tour goes virtual this year, so no actual walking is involved.

Take a virtual tour through some of Wood County’s famous places with Local History Librarian, Marnie Pratt, and Wood County Museum Director, Kelli Kling.

Registration is required. To register, send an email to woodref@wcdpl.org or call (419) 352-5050.

For more information please visit the Museum's Facebook page:

DEMONSTRATION DAYS: Power of Yesteryear Tractor Show

June 5-6 | Saturday 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM & Sunday 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM The Power of Yesteryear Tractor Club will host tractor displays of many different makes and models. Also being featured this year are stationary power units, which were used to power farm equipment & hit or miss engines.

In the Boom Town area of the museum grounds, the Northwest Ohio Blacksmiths will be demonstrating around the forage.

Outdoor demonstrations are free and open to the public.

Museum open 1-4 PM with regular admission.

This is an image of the main intersection in Tontogany that was the site of a crime that remains unsolved to this day: the murder of Mrs. Olive Peaney. Join us on the second Thursday of Each Month at 12 PM via Zoom with the North Baltimore Public Library for the…



VIRTUAL HISTORY SERIES:

“Murder & Mayhem in Wood County”



June 10, 2021

12:00 PM In the late 1800s and early 1900s, Wood County was more like the Wild West than a quiet rural landscape. Learn about some of the county’s most (in)famous crimes and a few hidden in history.

Meet Our Presenter: Marnie Pratt, Wood County District Public Library

Marnie Pratt is currently the local history librarian at the Wood County District Public Library in Bowling Green, OH. Please contact the North Baltimore Public Library for Zoom Log-In information

419-257-3621



Virtual History Series presented by: Edwin & Irma Wolf and Lynn & Betty Wineland. Support for the Virtual History Series is in thanks of the many Tea Card Holders of the Tea & Talk Series. We’ve got some great news–the 18th annual Living History Day is ON for 2021! Join us on Sunday, August 22, at 2:00PM on the lawn of the Wood County Museum for a spectacular program. Make sure to bring your own chair and arrive early to get a good spot in the shade. NEW THIS YEAR! We will be doing a Drone Golf Ball Drop Fundraiser!

The Drop will happen right after the Living History Day program concludes, at about 3 PM or 3:30 PM. Buy a golf ball that will be released by drone over a hole…the three balls in/closest to the hole win! 1 ball for $15, 3 balls for $30.

You don’t need to be present to win! Prizes

1st in hole/closest: $500

2nd closest: $250

3rd closest: $100

Furthest from the hole: $50

Purchase your tickets online now or If you’d like to purchase a golf ball by check, please send your check for $15/ball or $30/3 balls to: Wood County Historical Society

13660 County Home Rd.

Bowling Green, OH 43402



Golf balls will be sold until 2:30 PM on August 22, or until they are sold out.

A rain date will be set for the Drone Drop if weather is not favorable. Buy Golf Balls Now!