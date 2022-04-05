North Baltimore, Ohio

FREE FIRST FRIDAYS
April 1 | 10 AM – 4 PM
FREE
- Come out to the Wood County Museum for free Museum admission every first Friday!
- Free First Fridays is sponsored by Visit BG Ohio.
DEMONSTRATION DAYS: Blacksmith Open Forge
April 2 | 9 AM – 2 PM
FREE
- On Saturday, April 2nd, The Wood County Museum will host a Demonstration Day featuring the Northwest Ohio Blacksmiths Association as they keep the art of blacksmithing stoked in heart of Wood County with an Open Forge Demonstration from 10 AM – 2 PM. Watch seasoned blacksmiths or try your hand at this lost art.
2ND ANNUAL EASTER EGG HUNT
April 11-15 | 10 AM – 4 PM
FREE
- Join the Wood County Museum for the 2nd Annual Easter Egg Hunt!
- Each day, April 11-April 15, eggs will be hidden all around the Museum grounds – all 50 acres! Some eggs will be hidden harder than others! This is an egg hung that is for both kids and adults.
- We kindly ask that you only find one egg per person so that everyone can enjoy the fun. If you find an egg, bring it to the museum during open hours (10AM-4PM) to claim your prize.
- One Golden Egg each day will be hidden. One prize per person. Eggs will appear each morning during the week of the event and will last until all the eggs have been found for the day.
- The Museum Easter Egg Hunt will last from April 11-15.
- This is a FREE community event.
TEA & TALK SERIES: Spousal Roles in American Life
April 14 | 2:00 PM
$18 Members / $23 Non-Members
- It Takes Two: Spousal Roles in American Life – See how the Industrial Revolution, The Great Depression, electricity, World Wars, increased education, and the Internet have changed marriages and American home life.
- Speaker: Alyssa Garland, Wood County Park District – Carter Historic Farm
- Each monthly tea & talk starts with a catered luncheon, warm tea, and a unique presentation tied to our newest exhibit, “Allure & Illusion: A Rose Colored Romance”, our newest wedding themed exhibit.
- Reservations are required and are due the Friday before each tea, even for Tea Card holders, by calling 419-352-0967. Any cancellation after this date will forfeit payment. Handicap accessible facilities. Groups Welcome.
- Price: $23/adult, $18 for WCHS members, Museum admission included.
- Purchase tickets here: https://bit.ly/37UOq5Q
DEMONSTRATION DAYS: Spring Cleaning
April 23 | 10 AM – 5 PM
FREE
- Come out to the Log Cabin on the Museum grounds to meet with historic reenactors on the grounds of the Wood County Museum on Saturday, April 23 from 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM.
This is a free family event full of spring cleaning demonstrations and activities. The Cabin will be open for visitors to go inside and you can help with some of the spring cleanings, such “beating out the rugs”.
DEMONSTRATION DAYS: Early Ohio Along the Portage
May 14-15 | Saturday 9 AM – 5 PM & Sunday 10 AM – 4 PM
- Costumed interpreters portray life during the exploration of the Northwest Territory and the Ohio Country, especially along and near the Portage River in Wood County.
- Outdoor demonstrations are free and open to the public.
- Museum open 1-4 PM with regular admission.
- For more information or to register as a participant/reenactor, please contact:
Frank Butwin, 419-270-0622, fb21@wcnet.org