North Baltimore, Ohio

NEW EXHIBIT OPENING APRIL 8

“ALLURE & ILLUSION: A ROSE COLORED ROMANCE”



Showcasing beautiful wedding dresses once worn by local community members, this exhibit presents the foundation of marriage culture and how modern ideology is changing what it means to get married and strive for the American Dream.



Featuring the Frank Kalan Harlequin Romance Cover Art collection from

BGSU Browne Popular Culture Library



April 8, 2022

Wood County Museum

13660 County Home Rd., Bowling Green, OH



4:00PM – Ribbon Cutting courtesy of the BG Chamber of Commerce

4:15PM-6:00PM – Open House Reception



This is event is free and open to the public.



Please let us know in advance if you are able to attend. 419-352-0967 | @woodcountyhistory.org SAVE THE DATE! PLEASE JOIN US FOR AN EXHIBIT OPENING!“ALLURE & ILLUSION: A ROSE COLORED ROMANCE”Showcasing beautiful wedding dresses once worn by local community members, this exhibit presents the foundation of marriage culture and how modern ideology is changing what it means to get married and strive for the American Dream.Featuring the Frank Kalan Harlequin Romance Cover Art collection fromBGSU Browne Popular Culture LibraryApril 8, 2022Wood County Museum13660 County Home Rd., Bowling Green, OH4:00PM – Ribbon Cutting courtesy of the BG Chamber of Commerce4:15PM-6:00PM – Open House ReceptionThis is event is free and open to the public.Please let us know in advance if you are able to attend. 419-352-0967 | visitus EXPERIENCE THE NEW EXHIBIT BEFORE IT OPENS TO THE PUBLIC! On April 7th from 10AM-4PM the Wood County Museum will be opened only for Wood County Historical Society members for a first look at the “Allure & Illusion: A Rose Colored Romance” exhibit!



Not a member yet? Join today! BECOME A MEMBER! HERE FOR GOOD

SHIRT FUNDRAISER Our friends at Jupmode are running their Here For Good program again this year and we’re participating! If you’re looking for a way to support us and other local businesses, head over to JupmodeSupply.com to get your own t-shirt. Half of sales will go directly back to the business whose shirt(s) you purchased.



*Here for Good is available now through March 31st. Shirts are pre-order only and will be produced and shipped once Here for Good ends. Shirts are only available online at jupmodesupply.com and will not be sold in stores.

All sales are pre-order.



Shirts will be ordered and printed at the completion of the sale on March 31.

Please allow 2-3 weeks after that date for shipment.

$10 from each shirt and $20 from each sweatshirt sale goes to the organization you are supporting.



All sales are final. We will not be able to accommodate exchanges or returns. Purchase Shirts Now! FREE FIRST FRIDAYS

April 1 | 10 AM – 4 PM

FREE Come out to the Wood County Museum for free Museum admission every first Friday!

Free First Fridays is sponsored by Visit BG Ohio. DEMONSTRATION DAYS: Blacksmith Open Forge

April 2 | 9 AM – 2 PM

FREE On Saturday, April 2nd, The Wood County Museum will host a Demonstration Day featuring the Northwest Ohio Blacksmiths Association as they keep the art of blacksmithing stoked in heart of Wood County with an Open Forge Demonstration from 10 AM – 2 PM. Watch seasoned blacksmiths or try your hand at this lost art. 2ND ANNUAL EASTER EGG HUNT

April 11-15 | 10 AM – 4 PM

FREE Join the Wood County Museum for the 2nd Annual Easter Egg Hunt!

Each day, April 11-April 15, eggs will be hidden all around the Museum grounds – all 50 acres! Some eggs will be hidden harder than others! This is an egg hung that is for both kids and adults.

We kindly ask that you only find one egg per person so that everyone can enjoy the fun. If you find an egg, bring it to the museum during open hours (10AM-4PM) to claim your prize.

One Golden Egg each day will be hidden. One prize per person. Eggs will appear each morning during the week of the event and will last until all the eggs have been found for the day.

The Museum Easter Egg Hunt will last from April 11-15.

This is a FREE community event. TEA & TALK SERIES: Spousal Roles in American Life

April 14 | 2:00 PM

$18 Members / $23 Non-Members It Takes Two: Spousal Roles in American Life – See how the Industrial Revolution, The Great Depression, electricity, World Wars, increased education, and the Internet have changed marriages and American home life.

Speaker: Alyssa Garland, Wood County Park District – Carter Historic Farm

Each monthly tea & talk starts with a catered luncheon, warm tea, and a unique presentation tied to our newest exhibit, “Allure & Illusion: A Rose Colored Romance”, our newest wedding themed exhibit.

Reservations are required and are due the Friday before each tea, even for Tea Card holders, by calling 419-352-0967. Any cancellation after this date will forfeit payment. Handicap accessible facilities. Groups Welcome.

Price: $23/adult, $18 for WCHS members, Museum admission included.

Purchase tickets here: https://bit.ly/37UOq5Q DEMONSTRATION DAYS: Spring Cleaning

April 23 | 10 AM – 5 PM

FREE Come out to the Log Cabin on the Museum grounds to meet with historic reenactors on the grounds of the Wood County Museum on Saturday, April 23 from 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM.

This is a free family event full of spring cleaning demonstrations and activities. The Cabin will be open for visitors to go inside and you can help with some of the spring cleanings, such “beating out the rugs”. DEMONSTRATION DAYS: Early Ohio Along the Portage

May 14-15 | Saturday 9 AM – 5 PM & Sunday 10 AM – 4 PM Costumed interpreters portray life during the exploration of the Northwest Territory and the Ohio Country, especially along and near the Portage River in Wood County.

Outdoor demonstrations are free and open to the public.

Museum open 1-4 PM with regular admission.

For more information or to register as a participant/reenactor, please contact:

Frank Butwin, 419-270-0622, fb21@wcnet.org