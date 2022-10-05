Wood County Museum October Newsletter



www.32auctions.com/WCMGala2022



The Gala is the Wood County Historical Society’s largest fundraising event. Your support ensures the longevity and success of YOUR award-winning local history museum. Please help us reach our goal to raise $15,000 by becoming an event sponsor, attending the event or purchasing a non-event ticket, and by participating in the auction.



Featured themed gift baskets will include local items and experiences from artists, merchants, and restaurants across Ohio including: Toledo Museum of Art and Toledo Zoo, Hancock Hotel, Metroparks Toledo, Miller Ferries Put-In-Bay & Middle Bass Island, Wild Side Brewing Company, Imagination Station, and more. Prize packages encompass collectibles, art, and get-away experiences.



100% of the proceeds will benefit the Wood County Museum so that we can continue to offer award-winning exhibits and educational opportunities to you.



PRESENTING SPONSOR

Anonymous Donor



MUSEUM SPONSORS

Dolores Black and Janet Parks

Doug and Sandy Kerr

Mike and Terri Marsh



COUNTY HOME SPONSORS

Amplex Internet

Dr. & Mrs. Ted Bowlus

George and Edna Clemans

Andrew Kalmar & Cathy Zywer

Jim & Shirley Philo

George Stossel & Vicki Knauerhase

Lynn and Betty Wineland

George & Susan Winters



INFIRMARY SPONSORS

Roger & Betty Jean Anderson

Hal Brown

Charles Davis

Dick and Nadine Edwards

Bill and Beverley Hirzel

Michael Sibbersen



INVITATION SPONSOR

The Copy Shop The Wood County Museum is excited to offer our Virtual Gala Fundraiser again this year! The Virtual Silent Auction will run October 7-15The Gala is the Wood County Historical Society’s largest fundraising event. Your support ensures the longevity and success of YOUR award-winning local history museum. Please help us reach our goal to raise $15,000 by becoming an event sponsor, attending the event or purchasing a non-event ticket, and by participating in the auction.Featured themed gift baskets will include local items and experiences from artists, merchants, and restaurants across Ohio including: Toledo Museum of Art and Toledo Zoo, Hancock Hotel, Metroparks Toledo, Miller Ferries Put-In-Bay & Middle Bass Island, Wild Side Brewing Company, Imagination Station, and more. Prize packages encompass collectibles, art, and get-away experiences.100% of the proceeds will benefit the Wood County Museum so that we can continue to offer award-winning exhibits and educational opportunities to you.Anonymous DonorDolores Black and Janet ParksDoug and Sandy KerrMike and Terri MarshAmplex InternetDr. & Mrs. Ted BowlusGeorge and Edna ClemansAndrew Kalmar & Cathy ZywerJim & Shirley PhiloGeorge Stossel & Vicki KnauerhaseLynn and Betty WinelandGeorge & Susan WintersRoger & Betty Jean AndersonHal BrownCharles DavisDick and Nadine EdwardsBill and Beverley HirzelMichael SibbersenThe Copy Shop Preview The Auction Now! Make a Donation! German-American Day: German Wedding Traditions

October 5 • 7:00PM-9:00PM

Wood County Museum The Wood County Museum and Bowling Green State University’s Department of World Languages and Cultures present German Wedding Traditions, Wednesday, October 5th at 7:00 PM at the Wood County Museum, 13660 County Home Road, Bowling Green, in observance of German American Day. RSVP required. Suggested donation $5.



Michael McMaster will give a short introductory program on German American Wedding Traditions, followed by a “Story Slam” where participants are given time to share their own German American experiences on any topic. Each registered participant will be given time to tell their story about their German heritage, or lack thereof.



German snacks and fellowship will follow the program.



From 6:00 p.m. until the event starts at 7:00 p.m., the museum will be open for self-guided tours, including the exhibits on the Mary & Carl Bach Story, the wedding exhibit Allure & Illusion, and For Comfort & Convenience, about Ohio poor farms.



Reservations are requested for attendance and Story Slam participation, at 419-352-0967 or https://woodcountyhistory. org/event/german-american-day- 2/



Enjoy German food and fellowship after the program. $5 suggested donation, WCHS Members FREE.



The museum is located at 13660 County Home Road, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402.



For more information, contact the museum at (419) 352-0967 RSVP Now! Come out to the Wood County Museum for free Museum admission every first Friday! Free First Fridays is sponsored by Visit BG Ohio.



October 7, 2022

Museum open – 10:00AM – 4:00PM



Exhibits currently on display are:

“Allure & Illusion: A Rose Colored Romance”

“For Comfort & Convenience: Public Charity in Ohio By Way of the Poor Farm”

“The Mary & Carl Bach Story”

“Chasing the White Rabbit: An Historical Look at American Mental Health”

“A Clean Bill of Health: Societal Response to Communicable Disease”



(Regular admission $7, always FREE for members).

Free First Fridays is sponsored by Visit BG Ohio. OCTOBER TEA & TALK SERIES

October 13 • 2:00PM • WOOD COUNTY MUSEUM

Reservations required by October 7 at 4:00pm.

Support provided by: Ohio Humanities

Marriage: For Better or Worse?

From love, cherish and honor, to obedience, fear and isolation. Join us as we explore the hidden and silenced stories of domestic abuse. About the Speaker: Kathy Mull – Kathy is the Executive Director of The Cocoon, a local domestic violence shelter. For the last four years, Kathy has led The Cocoon, continually growing the reach and scope of programs and services to create the only comprehensive such agency in Wood County. She instills in her staff that everyone deserves the opportunity to live violence free lives and if we an impact that in some way, we have the responsibility to act.



Monthly Featured Tea: Sleepy Hollow Pumpkin Chai – Full astringency. Warming and comforting in the chai tradition with pumpkin ghoulish notes.



Each monthly tea & talk starts with a catered luncheon, warm tea, and a unique presentation tied to our newest exhibit, “Allure & Illusion: A Rose Colored Romance”, our newest wedding themed exhibit. Reservations are required and are due October 7 at 4:00PM by calling 419-352-0967. Any cancellation after this date will forfeit payment. Handicap accessible facilities. Groups Welcome.



Support provided by: Ohio Humanities



Price: $23/adult, $18 for WCHS members, Museum admission included. Buy Tickets Now!