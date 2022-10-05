Wood County Museum October Newsletter

OCTOBER TEA & TALK SERIES
October 13 • 2:00PM • WOOD COUNTY MUSEUM
Reservations required by October 7 at 4:00pm.
Support provided by: Ohio Humanities
Marriage: For Better or Worse?
From love, cherish and honor, to obedience, fear and isolation. Join us as we explore the hidden and silenced stories of domestic abuse.
About the Speaker: Kathy Mull – Kathy is the Executive Director of The Cocoon, a local domestic violence shelter. For the last four years, Kathy has led The Cocoon, continually growing the reach and scope of programs and services to create the only comprehensive such agency in Wood County. She instills in her staff that everyone deserves the opportunity to live violence free lives and if we an impact that in some way, we have the responsibility to act.
Monthly Featured Tea: Sleepy Hollow Pumpkin Chai – Full astringency. Warming and comforting in the chai tradition with pumpkin ghoulish notes.
Each monthly tea & talk starts with a catered luncheon, warm tea, and a unique presentation tied to our newest exhibit, “Allure & Illusion: A Rose Colored Romance”, our newest wedding themed exhibit. Reservations are required and are due October 7 at 4:00PM by calling 419-352-0967. Any cancellation after this date will forfeit payment. Handicap accessible facilities. Groups Welcome.
Price: $23/adult, $18 for WCHS members, Museum admission included.