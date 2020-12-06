Wood County Museum On-Line Auction Thru Dec. 10

THE AUCTION IS NOW LIVE!

2020 Virtual Gala Fundraiser

December 3-10, 2020

SILENT AUCTION LINK: This basket has a little bit of everything from Bowling Green in it, donated by multiple businesses in Bowling Green, OH

Gift Package based on the best Fall Festival in Northwest Ohio, donated by: Black Swamp Arts Festival, Studio Z, & One Acre Ceramics

Experience 2 of Ohio’s best history museums, The Ohio State Reformatory and the Armstrong Air & Space Museum, donated by The Ohio State Reformatory & Armstrong Air & Space Museum

Enjoy some World-Famous Tony Packo’s products and a night out on the town with some gift cards to various restaurants. donated by Ohio Magazine

Your support ensures the longevity and success of YOUR award-winning local history museum. Please help us reach our goal to raise $15,000 by becoming an event sponsor, purchasing a non-event ticket, and by participating in the auction.

