Wood County Museum On-Line Auction Thru Dec. 10

THE AUCTION IS NOW LIVE!

2020 Virtual Gala Fundraiser
December 3-10, 2020
Here are a few of the many great items that we have for you to bid on!
  • This basket has a little bit of everything from Bowling Green in it, donated by multiple businesses in Bowling Green, OH
  • Gift Package based on the best Fall Festival in Northwest Ohio, donated by: Black Swamp Arts Festival, Studio Z, & One Acre Ceramics
  • Experience 2 of Ohio’s best history museums, The Ohio State Reformatory and the Armstrong Air & Space Museum, donated by The Ohio State Reformatory & Armstrong Air & Space Museum
  • Enjoy some World-Famous Tony Packo’s products and a night out on the town with some gift cards to various restaurants. donated by Ohio Magazine

Your support ensures the longevity and success of YOUR award-winning local history museum. Please help us reach our goal to raise $15,000 by becoming an event sponsor, purchasing a non-event ticket, and by participating in the auction.
VIEW AUCTION NOW!
 
HERE ARE A FEW STEPS TO HELP WITH GETTING YOUR ACCOUNT SET UP TO PARTICIPATE IN THE AUCTION
 
  1. https://www.32auctions.com/WCMGala2020
Once you are on the auction page, click on “View All Items”
Next, login if you have an account on 32auctions

If not, don’t worry, creating an account is easy
Click “create an account” to get started
If you need to create an account, simply fill out this form, and then you will be on your way to bidding on the fabulous prizes we have available
CREATE AN AUCTION ACCOUNT NOW!
 

