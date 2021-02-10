Wood County Museum Programs and News

Love is in the Air

Charles W. Evers & the Pioneer Scrap-book of Wood County, OH Join Mike McMaster, Education Coordinator, & The North Baltimore Public Library as Mike tells the story about Sherriff & newspaperman Charles Evers spins a tale of ruin and despair on the account of one Jim Slater. Did Slater curse Bairdstown (Bloom Township) in Wood County? Find out what brought about this curse and what the historical record tells us about Jim Slater & Bairdstown.



February 11, 2021

12:00 PM



The FREE program, please join using the Zoom link bellow or call the North Baltimore Public Library at 419-275-3621



Join the North Baltimore Public Library & the Wood County Museum on the second Thursday of each month for a Virtual History Program of Wood County.



Zoom Link:

https://zoom.us/j/92843044033. ..

For help with joining the talk, contact the North Baltimore Public Library

