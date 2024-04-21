Wood County Museum: Safety Fair and Cruise-In on May 18th

nd Annual Safety Fair & Cruise-In presented by USA Insulation. The event occurs on Saturday, May 18, 2024 from 11 am – 4 pm on the grounds of the Wood County Museum.



This is a FREE community event. Guests will be able to get an up-close look at service vehicles including fire trucks, police cruisers, first responder vehicles, tractors, farm equipment, and construction equipment. Vendors specializing in safety information will also be onsite. A kid’s zone with activities, bounces houses, inflatable obstacle course, and a quiet sensory room will be available for visitors of all ages inside the main museum building.



Put your pedal to the medal and drive out to the museum in your classic car or hot rod. Accompanying the Safety Fair is a passenger car cruise-in. Participation in the Cruise-In is free and shirts are available for a $15.00 donation.



Safe Communities of Wood County will be hosting a kick-off for the “Click It or Ticket” campaign. The “Click It or Ticket” campaign focuses on educating drivers and passengers on the importance of buckling up and always wearing a seat belt. There will also be a ceremony for the “Saved by the Belt” awards.



Toledo Chuck Wagon, The Hot Dawg Hut, and BG’s Lemonade King food trucks will be onsite during the event.



The event is rain or shine and will be modified in the case of weather.



Thank you to all of our sponsors: USA Insulation, Edwin & Irma Wolf, Wood County Hospital, Center Twp. Fire Dept. Association, Wood County Firefighters Association, Gallon, Takacs & Boissoneault Co., L.P.A., Visit Perrysburg, Habitec Security, UBS Financial, Southeastern Equipment Co. Inc., Wright Tire & Automotive.



For more information about museum events visit Join the Wood County Museum and Safe Communities of Wood County for the 2Annual Safety Fair & Cruise-In presented by USA Insulation. The event occurs onon the grounds of the Wood County Museum.Guests will be able to get an up-close look at service vehicles including fire trucks, police cruisers, first responder vehicles, tractors, farm equipment, and construction equipment. Vendors specializing in safety information will also be onsite. A kid’s zone with activities, bounces houses, inflatable obstacle course, and a quiet sensory room will be available for visitors of all ages inside the main museum building.Put your pedal to the medal and drive out to the museum in your classic car or hot rod. Accompanying the Safety Fair is a passenger car cruise-in. Participation in the Cruise-In is free and shirts are available for a $15.00 donation.Safe Communities of Wood County will be hosting a kick-off for the “Click It or Ticket” campaign. The “Click It or Ticket” campaign focuses on educating drivers and passengers on the importance of buckling up and always wearing a seat belt. There will also be a ceremony for the “Saved by the Belt” awards.Toledo Chuck Wagon, The Hot Dawg Hut, and BG’s Lemonade King food trucks will be onsite during the event.The event is rain or shine and will be modified in the case of weather.Thank you to all of our sponsors: USA Insulation, Edwin & Irma Wolf, Wood County Hospital, Center Twp. Fire Dept. Association, Wood County Firefighters Association, Gallon, Takacs & Boissoneault Co., L.P.A., Visit Perrysburg, Habitec Security, UBS Financial, Southeastern Equipment Co. Inc., Wright Tire & Automotive.For more information about museum events visit www.woodcountyhistory. org or follow the Wood County Museum on social media. The museum is located at 13660 County Home Road in Bowling Green, Ohio. On May 18th we will be hosting our 2nd Annual Safety Fair & Cruise-In event at the museum and we are in need of volunteers! Most spots are only 2 hour shifts. If you have some free time on that day please consider signing up for a shift! Thank you Sign Up to Volunteer!