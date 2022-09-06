Wood County Museum: September News

Welcome to the Wood County Museum! Photo Credit for Annette Wells, BG Independent News The Wood County Museum is excited to welcome two new employees! Please join us in welcoming Annette Wells, Director & Alyssa Garland, Administrative Assistant



Annette is orignally from Milan, Ohio and has a background in Public Histoyr & Museum Studies. She comes to the Wood County Museum with prior museum director experience at both the Thomas Edison Birthplace Museum and Sandusky Maritime Museum.



Alyssa is originally from Bloomville, Ohio and currently resided in Walbridge with her husband, Toby. She received her Bachelors in history in 2016 and her Masters in history, with a focus in public history, in 2018. Along the Wood County Museum, she also works at Carter Historic Farm through the Wood County Park District. SAVE THE DATE! OCTOBER 7-15 Come out to the Wood County Museum for free Museum admission every first Friday! Free First Fridays is sponsored by Visit BG Ohio.



September 2, 2022

Museum open – 10:00AM – 4:00PM



Exhibits currently on display are:

“Allure & Illusion: A Rose Colored Romance”

“For Comfort & Convenience: Public Charity in Ohio By Way of the Poor Farm”

“The Mary & Carl Bach Story”

“Chasing the White Rabbit: An Historical Look at American Mental Health”

“A Clean Bill of Health: Societal Response to Communicable Disease”



(Regular admission $7, always FREE for members).

Free First Fridays is sponsored by Visit BG Ohio. SEPTEMBER TEA & TALK SERIES

September 8 • 2:00PM • WOOD COUNTY MUSEUM

Reservations required by September 2 at 4:00pm.

Wedding Music: Here Comes the Bride



This talk will examine the various types of weddings and venues and how the music has adapted to accommodate this variety. Musical examples will be presented along with this discussion.



Speaker: Patty Falk, BGSU



Monthly Featured Tea: Apple Spice – Delightfully fresh fruity apple character with cinnamon notes in this black tea.



Each monthly tea & talk starts with a catered luncheon, warm tea, and a unique presentation tied to our newest exhibit, “Allure & Illusion: A Rose Colored Romance”, our newest wedding themed exhibit. Reservations are required and are due September 2 at 4:00PM by calling 419-352-0967. Any cancellation after this date will forfeit payment. Handicap accessible facilities. Groups Welcome.



Price: $23/adult, $18 for WCHS members, Museum admission included. Buy Tickets Now! Meet & Greet with Historic Barns of Ohio author Robert Kroeger

September 9 • 10:00AM-2:00PM

Wood County Museum The book “Historic Barns of Ohio” preserves Ohio’s history through oil paintings & essays. The presentation by author Dr. Robert Kroeger will tell his story of traveling Ohio to preserve these historic barn history. Dr. Kroeger will also be doing a book signing and painting demonstration while at the Wood County Museum. There will also be a raffle for an oil painting by Dr. Kroeger as a fundraiser for the Wood County Historical Society.



10:00 AM – Come watch Mr. Kroeger do a live oil painting demonstration and hear about his journey around Ohio.

12:00PM – Mr. Kroeger will present about his journey around Ohio, and how he picked the barns that are featured in the book. Following the presentation Mr. Kroeger will be doing a book signing

1:30PM (approx.) – Drawing for an oil paintings. Part of the proceeds from this drawing will go to the Wood County Historical Society.



This event is free for members and $7/non-members.

Books are available for sale in the Gift Shop (shipping available for an additional charge)

Raffle tickets are available for your chance to win one of Mr. Kroeger’s wonderful oil paintings! Tickets are 1/$5 or 5/$20. Buy Event & Raffle Tickets! Demonstration Day: Fall Harvest

September 10 • 12:00PM-4:00PM

Wood County Museum Come out to the Log Cabin to meet with historic reenactors on the grounds of the Wood County Museum on Saturday, September 10 from 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM. This is a free family event, be a part of what it take to harvest the crops and get ready for winter. The Cabin will be open for visitors to go inside and children will have the chance to help shell corn from the cob, which will help prepare it for parching, hominy, and cornmeal.



The Demonstration Day is free to attend. The museum will be open from 1PM – 4 PM on Saturday, September 10 with regular admission, $7 for adults, with discounts for seniors, veterans and children. The Museum is handicap accessible with an elevator, handicap restrooms, and ample parking in the visitor lot as well as behind the museum (south side). The south elevator entrance is also behind the museum. Ohio Open Doors Day: Wood County Ag-Venture

September 17 • 10:00AM-3:00PM

Wood County Museum & Other Farms in South East Wood County

Self-Driving Farm Tour



FREE EVENT OPEN TO THE PUBLIC! For more information please visit: woodswcd.com/ag- venture.html Mark your calendar for the Wood County Ag-Venture Self-Driving Farm Tour September 17, 2022. Local agriculture industries are opening their farms and businesses in southeast Wood County to highlight Ohio’s #1 Industry – agriculture. Agriculture is a vital industry in Wood County. Fields of corn, soybeans, and wheat are seen as we drive through the county or even in our own backyards. Wood County has many specialty crops, too, that people are not aware of. Fields of pumpkins, peppers, cucumbers and seafood. Maybe you’ve seen enormous bales of hay and straw. Have you noticed the family farms with cattle, chickens, pigs, and sheep? Have you ever heard of a “Poor Farm”? Get a chance to visit the Wood County Museum and see what history you can uncover about these former public charity poor farm sites.

Wood County agriculture is a leading economic driver yet many Wood Countians are unaware of the products grown in their backyard. From eggs to Oreos, Wood County growers are key manufacturers to the foods we eat and the fuel we use to get around. Travel at your own pace and visit only a small portion of Wood County’s 617 square miles to learn and experience the history, local farm families, and ag businesses who make it happen. We are excited to share the stops on the

2022 Ag-Venture Self-driving Farm Tour

Benschoter Hay & Straw

Buckeye Seafood Company, LLC

Harrison Farms and Truck & Body

Weber Ranch, LLC

Wood County Museum For More Information! Call Me Old Fashioned: Whiskey Education & Tasting

September 22 • 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Event will be held in the Wood County Museum Corn Barn



Join local historian, Elliot MacFarlane, for a fascinating talk about how whiskey, whisky, and other spirits hold a lot of details about our county’s DNA. Program includes a tasting of six selected whiskeys, personal mini charcuterie boxes, and a self-guided museum tour before the main event.



$60 Members/$70 Non-Members • Limited tickets available

Educational Program only tickets are available for $30

Program presented by Whisky Wizard, Elliot MacFarlane.



Must be age 21 or over to participate in the tasting.

Tickets available at woodcountyhistory.org or by calling 419-352-0967



Elliot MacFarlane is a Certified Whisky Ambassador of the United Kingdom. Elliot believes whisky education has little to do with telling people what they should taste, and much more to do with learning how it is made, who makes it, where it is made, and why it tastes as it does. Visit his page Whisky Wizard to learn more! Purchase Tickets! Wood County Park District News Farm Fest 2022 – Wood County Park District

Saturday, October 1st from 11am- 3pm

Carter Historic Farm – 18331 Carter Road, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402



Come out to the Farm for an afternoon of depression-era farming demonstrations, live music, games and food grown on the Farm! Learn about the history of the farm and what we’ve been doing to grow for the future. See historic pieces of farm equipment at work. Check out our new blacksmith shop in action.



419-353-1897, www.wcparks.org