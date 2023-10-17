North Baltimore, Ohio

October 17, 2023 4:27 am

Wood County Museum Set to Re-Open 10/19/23

 
 
 
We are happy to announce that after being closed for much of 2023, that the Wood County Museum is ready to re-open its doors! We are very excited to be able to share the history of Wood County with the public once again in this cherished historical building.

Wood County Museum Grand Re-Opening & Ribbon Cutting
Date: October 19, 2023
Time: 3:30PM (Ribbon Cutting) 3:45PM-6:00PM (Open House)
Location: 13660 County Home Rd. Bowling Green, OH 43402
FREE EVENT • Cake & light refreshments will be served

Please RSVP to [email protected] or by calling 419-352-0967. 
RSVP Today!

