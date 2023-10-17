Wood County Museum Set to Re-Open 10/19/23





Wood County Museum Grand Re-Opening & Ribbon Cutting

Date: October 19, 2023

Time: 3:30PM (Ribbon Cutting) 3:45PM-6:00PM (Open House)

Location: 13660 County Home Rd. Bowling Green, OH 43402

FREE EVENT • Cake & light refreshments will be served



Please RSVP to [email protected] or by calling 419-352-0967.