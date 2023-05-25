WOOD COUNTY MUSEUM TO HOST MEET & GREET WITH OHIO AUTHOR

The Wood County Museum is pleased to host a meet and greet & book signing event with Dr. Robert Kroeger, author of “Round Barns of America” on Wednesday, May 31 from 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM at the Wood County Museum. This event is free for Wood County Historical Society Members and $7 for Non-Members.

“Round Barns of America”, this book features 75 round barns in 32 states – from the east coast to the Wild West – along with their paintings and stories. There are 11 Ohio round barns in the book (published by Acclaim Press in late 2022).

Join the author as he documents these curious barns—from the east coast to the west coast—and enjoy the colorful stories, some of them intriguing rags to riches tales such as Absalom Jennings and his Nutwood, the brick round barn, built in 1858 in Ohio, and Schandor Herz, born in Slovakia in the 19th century and raised in Chicago, finishing his years on a sumptuous Kentucky horse farm in Bourbon County and its rare tetradecagonal barn.Together, these 75 round barns represent a cross section of American pioneers, dating from years before the American Revolution to the glory decades of round barns—1870s to 1920s. It’s quintessential Americana.

The presentation by author Dr. Robert Kroeger will tell his story to preserve these historic barn history. Dr. Kroeger will also be doing a book signing and painting demonstration while at the Wood County Museum. Both of Dr. Kroegers books will be available for sale in the Museum Gift Shop.

Dr. Kroeger paints in oil with palette knives, producing a thick texture, called impasto. The paintings are framed in old barn siding, sometimes from the barn painted, which adds a touch of nostalgia. The rustic frames, often oak, yellow poplar, beech, or walnut, are made by the artist. There will also be various paintings of historic barns from Ohio, Idaho, and other states on display during the event.

To make reservations, please visit woodcountyhistory.org or call 419-352-0967. Seating is limited so sign up today!