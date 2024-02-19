WOOD COUNTY MUSEUM TO HOST MEET & GREET WITH UNNATURAL OHIO AUTHORS

The Wood County Museum is pleased to host a meet-and-greet & book signing event with Kristina Smith and Kevin Moore, authors of “Unnatural Ohio” on Thursday, March 14th at 6:00 PM at the Wood County Museum. Admission will be $7 per person, or free for museum members. The price includes the meet-and-greet, with light refreshments available and tours of the museum’s exhibits.

“Unnatural Ohio”, features tales from all over Ohio about creatures, ghosts, and other unexplained phenomena. A monster that appeared to be half man and half dog and wielding a 2-by-4 terrorized a small Northwest Ohio town during the summer of 1972. Over the years, visitors to a quiet Cincinnati suburb claim to have been accosted by a human-size, leathery frogman lurking near the riverbank. For generations, hikers and hunters have reported seeing Bigfoot throughout forests across Ohio, and some of the most notorious and well-documented UFO encounters on record have taken place here.

There will be a short presentation by the authors, followed by a book signing. The “Unnatural Ohio” books will be available for sale in the Museum Gift Shop.

To make reservations, please visit woodcountyhistory.org or call 419-352-0967.