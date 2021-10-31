WOOD COUNTY MUSEUM TO HOST OHIO AUTHOR for “Meet and Greet”

MEET & GREET WITH OHIO AUTHOR

The Wood County Museum is pleased to host a meet and greet & book signing event with Dr. Robert Kroeger, author of “Historic Barns of Ohio” on Friday, November 12 from 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM at the Wood County Museum. This event is free for Wood County Historical Society Members and $5 for Non-Members.

Dr. Kroeger’s book, “Historic Barns of Ohio”, features old barns in paintings and essays of each of Ohio’s 88 counties. Kroeger will be doing a free painting demonstration, followed by him telling fascinating stories behind these old barns and a book signing. Following the painting demo and book signing, a raffle drawing is taking place for a couple of Kroeger’s barn paintings. Raffle tickets are: $5/1 ticket & $20/5 tickets. The book, “Historic Barns of Ohio” is available for sale in the Museum Gift Shop. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Wood County Historical Society.

Dr. Kroeger paints in oil with palette knives, producing a thick texture, called impasto. The paintings are framed in old barn siding, sometimes from the barn painted, which adds a touch of nostalgia. The rustic frames, often oak, yellow poplar, beech, or walnut, are made by the artist. There will also be various paintings of historic barns from Ohio, Idaho, and other states on display during the event.

To make reservations, please visit woodcountyhistory.org or call 419-352-0967. Seating is limited so sign up today!