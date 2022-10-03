WOOD COUNTY MUSEUM TO HOST VIRTUAL FUNDRAISER

Support the Wood County Museum Virtual Gala Fundraiser this coming week, October 7-15. The Museum is hosting an online auction fundraiser at https://www.32auctions.com/wcmgala2022 where participants can bid on fabulous prize packages. The online auction will open on October 7th at 12:00pm and will run until October 15 at 8:00PM. All proceeds from the virtual auction will support the efforts of the Wood County Museum & Historical Society, to bring the community award-winning exhibits and no or low-cost education programs and experiences.

Featured themed gift baskets will include local items and experiences from artists, merchants, and restaurants across Ohio including: Toledo Museum of Art and Toledo Zoo, Hancock Hotel, Metroparks Toledo, Miller Ferries Put-In-Bay & Middle Bass Island, Wild Side Brewing Company, Imagination Station, and more. Prize packages encompass collectibles, art, and get-away experiences. Those wanting to support the Historical Society fundraising goal of $15,000 can also purchase a “No-Show” tickets for $55/person or make a donation directly from the auction site or the museum website at woodcountyhistory.org.

Participation in the Wood County Museum’s gala fundraising event ensures the longevity and success of YOUR award-winning local history museum. Support for the virtual event was provided by Anonymous, Dolores Black & Janet Parks, Sandy & Doug Kerr, Mike & Terri Marsh, Amplex Internet, George & Edna Clemans, Andrew Kalmar & Cathy Zywer, Jim & Shirley Philo, George Stossel & Vicki Knauerhase, Lynn & Betty Wineland, George & Susan Winters, The Copy Shop, and many other supporters.

For more information, please visit woodcountyhistory.org or follow the Wood County Museum on Facebook & Instagram.