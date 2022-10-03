North Baltimore, Ohio

October 3, 2022 8:51 pm

419-581-9629

Leave a message with sports scores or news 24/7/365

CLICK FOR - Current Weather in The SouthWood

NBX WaterShedsun
Briar Hill Health Update
WCCOA Social Services Nurse
OB You’re Expecting
March 2020
Weekly Specials
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
Ol’ Jenny
Logo
Heritage Farm Fest at Carter Park
Member Services Rep I
3 panel GIF
Hiking Challenge Sept – Oct 2022
Update email and photo

WOOD COUNTY MUSEUM TO HOST VIRTUAL FUNDRAISER

Support the Wood County Museum Virtual Gala Fundraiser this coming week, October 7-15. The Museum is hosting an online auction fundraiser at https://www.32auctions.com/wcmgala2022 where participants can bid on fabulous prize packages. The online auction will open on October 7th at 12:00pm and will run until October 15 at 8:00PM. All proceeds from the virtual auction will support the efforts of the Wood County Museum & Historical Society, to bring the community award-winning exhibits and no or low-cost education programs and experiences. 

 

Featured themed gift baskets will include local items and experiences from artists, merchants, and restaurants across Ohio including: Toledo Museum of Art and Toledo Zoo, Hancock Hotel, Metroparks Toledo, Miller Ferries Put-In-Bay & Middle Bass Island, Wild Side Brewing Company, Imagination Station, and more. Prize packages encompass collectibles, art, and get-away experiences. Those wanting to support the Historical Society fundraising goal of $15,000 can also purchase a “No-Show” tickets for $55/person or make a donation directly from the auction site or the museum website at woodcountyhistory.org.

 

Participation in the Wood County Museum’s gala fundraising event ensures the longevity and success of YOUR award-winning local history museum. Support for the virtual event was provided by Anonymous, Dolores Black & Janet Parks, Sandy & Doug Kerr, Mike & Terri Marsh, Amplex Internet, George & Edna Clemans, Andrew Kalmar & Cathy Zywer, Jim & Shirley Philo, George Stossel & Vicki Knauerhase, Lynn & Betty Wineland, George & Susan Winters, The Copy Shop, and many other supporters.

For more information, please visit woodcountyhistory.org or follow the Wood County Museum on Facebook & Instagram.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website