Wood County Museum to Re-open After 10 Months

The Wood County Museum is happy to announce that after being closed for much of 2023, that they are ready to re-open their doors! The museum will re-open on October 16th for tours with normal business hours (10am-4pm).



On October 19th at 3:30pm there will be a ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating the grand re-opening. Following the ribbon cutting, there will be an open house reception until 6pm with cake and light refreshments. This will be a free event open to the public, in partnership with the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce, Perrysburg Chamber of Commerce, and North Baltimore Chamber of Commerce. The Wood County Museum is excited to be able to share the history of Wood County with the public once again in this cherished historical building.

Also at the ribbon cutting event on October 19th, Holly A. Kirkendall, museum curator and author of the “Ohio Infirmary Buildings” book will offer an author “meet & greet” and book signings.

All events and education programs detailed at woodcountyhistory.org or by following the Wood County Museum on social media. The museum is located at 13660 County Home Road, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402. For more information, contact the museum at (419) 352-0967.