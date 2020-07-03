WOOD COUNTY MUSEUM TO RE-OPEN ON MONDAY

The Wood County Museum will reopen to the public on Monday, July 6, 2020. Hours of operation are Monday-Friday 10am-4pm & Saturday and Sunday from 1-4 pm. The Museum is closed on County Holidays.

Although the Museum was closed since March due to COVID-19, our curatorial team has been hard at work with the installation of a brand new exhibit, “People, Places, & Things.” A picturesque extravaganza guaranteed to captivate and inspire audiences. The new exhibit features rarely seen objects and over 1,000 photos from the Wood County Historical Society collection.

The outdoor rotating porch exhibit & three online exhibits (all available at woodcountyhistory.org) are also available. Additionally, the 32- track Wood County (Non) Driving Tour, featuring local musicians and short narratives about some of Wood County’s most interesting places can be found on our webpage.

Questions can be answered by museum staff by calling 419-352-0967 or email marketing@woodcountyhistory.org . You can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

As always, the grounds are a public park maintained by the Wood County Park District and are open daily at 8am until 30 minutes past sunset. Further information about the grounds is located on our website (www.woodcountyhistory.org) or in kiosks near the parking lot and herb garden. The Wood County Museum is located at 13660 County Home Road in Bowling Green, Ohio.