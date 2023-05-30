Wood County Museum Upcoming Events

Meet & Greet with Round Barns of America & Historic Barns of Ohio author Robert Kroeger
MAY 31 • 9AM – 11PM • Free for Members/$7 Non-Member
Painting demo starts at 9:00AM
Presentation around 11:00AM
“Round Barns of America”, this book features 75 round barns in 32 states – from the east coast to the Wild West – along with their paintings and stories. There are 11 Ohio round barns in the book (published by Acclaim Press in late 2022).
Join the author as he documents these curious barns—from the east coast to the west coast—and enjoy the colorful stories, some of them intriguing rags to riches tales such as Absalom Jennings and his Nutwood, the brick round barn, built in 1858 in Ohio, and Schandor Herz, born in Slovakia in the 19th century and raised in Chicago, finishing his years on a sumptuous Kentucky horse farm in Bourbon County and its rare tetradecagon barn.
Together, these 75 round barns represent a cross section of American pioneers, dating from years before the American Revolution to the glory decades of round barns—1870s to 1920s. It’s quintessential Americana.
The presentation by author Dr. Robert Kroeger will tell his story to preserve these historic barn history. Dr. Kroeger will also be doing a book signing and painting demonstration while at the Wood County Museum. Both of Dr. Kroegers books will be available for sale in the Museum Gift Shop.