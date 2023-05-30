Wood County Museum Upcoming Events

Online Auction Fundraiser of Original Historic Round Barn Paintings Join us for an art opportunity to own a beautiful unique barn painting by Ohio native author, Robert Kroeger.



Auction includes 72 original paintings featured in the book, Round Barns of America, by artist and author, Robert Kroeger (75 barns in 32 states)

• Each painting is in oil impasto, painted with palette knives

• Authentic barn siding frames, built by the artist

• Proceeds support ten Ohio historical societies, which will display the paintings for viewing (each society has seven paintings)

• Auction lasts from May 1 through May 31, 2023

• Bidders limited to the Continental United States (no shipping elsewhere)

• Winning bids do not include shipping, though paintings can be picked up at the particular historical society

• Each painting has a story behind it, which can be found in Round Barns of America, a full-color hardbound coffee-table sized book produced by Acclaim Press and available in our gift shop!



• Auction will be featured on

Look under Hocking County Historical and Genealogical Society, which will conduct the auction



• Questions? Contact –

Wood County Museum/Historical Society

Hocking County Historical Society

Shelby County Historical Society

Champaign County Historical Society

Bean Creek Valley Historical Center

Springhill Historic Home

Mantua Historical Society

The Cleo Redd Fisher Museum

Summit County Historical Society

The Pump House Center for the Arts Buy A Barn Painting Now! Meet & Greet with Round Barns of America & Historic Barns of Ohio author Robert Kroeger MAY 31 • 9AM – 11PM • Free for Members/$7 Non-Member

Painting demo starts at 9:00AM

Presentation around 11:00AM “Round Barns of America”, this book features 75 round barns in 32 states – from the east coast to the Wild West – along with their paintings and stories. There are 11 Ohio round barns in the book (published by Acclaim Press in late 2022). Join the author as he documents these curious barns—from the east coast to the west coast—and enjoy the colorful stories, some of them intriguing rags to riches tales such as Absalom Jennings and his Nutwood, the brick round barn, built in 1858 in Ohio, and Schandor Herz, born in Slovakia in the 19th century and raised in Chicago, finishing his years on a sumptuous Kentucky horse farm in Bourbon County and its rare tetradecagon barn. Together, these 75 round barns represent a cross section of American pioneers, dating from years before the American Revolution to the glory decades of round barns—1870s to 1920s. It’s quintessential Americana. The presentation by author Dr. Robert Kroeger will tell his story to preserve these historic barn history. Dr. Kroeger will also be doing a book signing and painting demonstration while at the Wood County Museum. Both of Dr. Kroegers books will be available for sale in the Museum Gift Shop. RSVP & Purchase Tickets The Wood County Museum will host a free concert, Music at the Museum Presented by Visit BG Ohio, with LIVE MUSIC on the east wing porch of the historic County Home building on June 8th at 6:00 PM.



The June “Music at the Museum Presented by Visit BG Ohio”, will feature 3 bands: Todd Elson • Jeff Stewart • Chloe & the Steel Strings



Concert-goers are asked to bring chairs or blankets for lawn seating.



Food trucks and yard games will also be onsite.

Featured Food Trucks: Deet’s BBQ, Trip’n Biscuits, & Carosel’s



Additional Funding: Visit Perrysburg, Tucker Electric Service, LLC



Support by Friends of the Museum: Lynn and Betty Wineland, Michael and Theresa Marsh, Pamela Deeds, For Keeps, Edwin & Irma Wolf, NAT Transportation, Inc., Dorsy & Kay Sergent, Portage Lions Club, Falcon Plaza Best Western, Cornelia Wagoner, & Charles Davis.

For more information about museum events, visit For more information about museum events, visit woodcountyhistory.org or follow the Wood County Museum on social media. The museum is located at 13660 County Home Road in Bowling Green, Ohio. TEA WORKSHOP June 12, 2023 • 6:00PM

Admission: $35/person

Join the museum and The Summer Kitchen Girls as we mix up some delicious Tea-Infused Mocktails for Summer Sipping! You’ll learn how to make three tasty drinks & enjoy some appetizers.



Everyone who signs up to attend the class will receive a free limited edition museum tumbler to take home! Perfect for sipping on some summer tea! Buy Tea Workshop Tickets Now!