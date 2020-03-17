NBX WaterShedsun
WOOD COUNTY MUSEUM UPDATE

In consideration of the health of our visitors, volunteers, staff, and the community at large, the Wood County Museum is closed to the public effective Monday, March 16, 2020, and will remain closed through Thursday, April 30, 2020. The Museum grounds will remain open as a public park daily from 8 AM until 30 minutes past sunset.

All events, tours, & rentals scheduled from now through April 30 are canceled and in the process of being rescheduled. Updates will be posted at woodcountyhistory.org 

All volunteer shifts & meetings are cancelled. Alternate arrangements can be made by calling the museum at 419-352-0967.

The Wood County Museum will continue to follow the guidelines and recommendations of local, state, and national organizations including the World Health Organization (WHO), Center for Disease Control (CDC), and Ohio Department of Health (ODH) to monitor the COVID-19 situation.

We encourage you to stay connected to the Museum on social media, where we will continue to post historical musings and museum activity.

