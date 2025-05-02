Wood County Museum: Volunteers Needed!

|
The Wood County Museum is proud to offer educational programs and entertaining events to all ages throughout the year. Beyond that, the Museum highlights an important part of our collective history by telling the stories of the poor, elderly, and the disabled as one of the few remaining original county poor farms. This year the Museum is celebrating its 50th anniversary, and also opened two exhibits. “For Service & Support” tells the histories of the county infirmary’s disabled residents; this was their home many years ago. “We’ll Meet Again: Remembering WWII” displays artifacts, uniforms, and histories from the war as told through the eyes of folks from northwest Ohio. We are excited for these exhibits, programs, and our 50th year!
This year we are asking for your support virtually. This includes an opportunity to make a financial donation directly to the society and participate in an online auction.
The Poor Farm Palooza Fundraiser/online auction is the Wood County Historical Society’s largest fundraising event. The revenue goes towards daily operations including educational programs, installation of new exhibits, collections management, and other museum events.
Your support ensures the longevity and success of YOUR award-winning local history museum. Please help us reach our goal to raise $15,000 by becoming a virtual event sponsor, purchasing a non-event ticket, and by participating in the online auction.