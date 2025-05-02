Wood County Museum: Volunteers Needed!

We are in need of volunteers for both of these events, and the shift are only in 2 hour blocks. If you have some time, we would really appreciate the help! May 2-4 : Early Ohio on the Portage

May 17 : Safety Fair & Cruise-In Volunteer for Early Ohio on the Portage Volunteer for the Safety Fair Free First Friday & Make & Take Craft

May 2 | First Friday of Each Month Come out to the Wood County Museum for free Museum admission every first Friday! Free make & take craft on Free First Friday Days!

Kid-Friendly May Make & Take Craft: decorate your own mini wind chime

*while supplies last* Free First Friday is presented by: Visit BG Ohio, Perrysburg Chamber of Commerce, & Rossford CVB. With support from The Willows at Bowling Green. EARLY OHIO ON THE PORTAGE

MAY 2-4 • WOOD COUNTY MUSEUM

FREE EVENT



Enjoy FREE family fun on the grounds of the Wood County Museum at the Early Ohio on the Portage Living History/Reenactment event the first weekend in May. Featuring costumed interpreters from 1750s to 1860s, portraying life during the exploration of the Northwest Territory and the Ohio Country.

Food Trucks will be available for food and beverage sales through the weekend. Restrooms also available on site. Free parking for event.



EVENT SCHEDULE

Friday May 2nd from 9AM – 4PM

Saturday May 3rd from 10AM – 4PM

Saturday May 3rd 6PM-8PM Lady Brandeberry Ball

Sunday May 4th from 10AM – 4PM



Thank you to all of our sponsors: Sleek Academy – All About The Kids Learning Center – Modern Woodmen: Fraternal Financial, Daniel Jess “DJ” Deiter and Amy Walters Deiter – Dave & Cindy Hollinger – The Willows at Bowling Green – Anonymous – Meijer – Walt Churchills Market – Care 360 Hospice – Betty & Lynn Wineland – Staples – State Bank – Walmart LADY BRANDEBERRY’S BALL

MAY 3 6PM-8PM • WOOD COUNTY MUSEUM

FREE EVENT



Join us for an evening of delight at the Lady Brandeberry Ball!



This FREE Regency Era-themed ball (circa. 1800-1820) will be held under cover on the grounds of the Wood County Museum at 6:00pm on Saturday May 3rd, 2025.



The Lady Brandeberry Ball will take place during our living history weekend–Early Ohio on the Portage (May 2, 3, & 4th). The Ball is meant to be a merry amusement for all ages. Regency/Bridgerton-style attire or formal attire is encouraged but not required. A dancing partner is not required; neither is previous dancing experience. Free dance lessons will start at 3:00PM. Guests will be treated to live music by the “Roots Cellar String Band”. Food & Beverage sales will be available for purchase.



Ball RSVP’s to Wood County Museum are most appreciated! Come one and all!



RSVP HERE: https:// woodcountyhistory.org/event/ lady-brandeberrys-ball/



This event is co-sponsored by the Wood County Museum & the Maumee Valley Heritage Corridor. With support from Visit BG Ohio. RSVP TO THE BALL 3RD ANNUAL SAFETY FAIR & CRUISE-IN

MAY 17 • 11AM-4PM • WOOD COUNTY MUSEUM

FREE EVENT



Join the Wood County Museum and Safe Communities of Wood County for the 3rd Annual Safety Fair & Cruise-In event on May 17, 2025 from 11am-4pm!



This is a FREE community event with: service vehicles, fire trucks, police cruisers, 1st responders, tractors, construction equipment, a safety fair, activities and bounce houses for kids, and a car cruise-in (all cars welcome), plus so much more!



Thank you to all of our sponsors: Dave & Cindy Hollinger – Lubrizol – Wood County Hospital – Gallon, Takacs, & Boissoneault – Ronald McDonald House Charities – St. Mark’s Academy – UBS Financial Services – Center Twp. Fire Dept. Association – Renewed Outdoors LLC – Josh & Paige Nutter – The Willows at Bowling Green – Habitec Security – Genoa Bank – Toledo Clinic Kouba Dermatology – Edwin & Irma Wolf – UToledo Health – Wright Tire & Automotive.

Food trucks will be on site: Roots Poultry, The Hot Dawg Hut, BD’s Lemonade King, & Porky’s Sweet Spot. Join Mike McMaster as he gives an education programs all over Wood County. Below is a list of programs along with the location Mike will be giving the program. None of these programs are at the Wood County Museum. DONATE TO THE ANNUAL CAMPAIGN TODAY! To celebrate our 50th anniversary, any donation towards the Annual Campaign of $100+ will get a FREE exclusive shirt! This heathered black shirt is only available with a donation while supplies last (S-3XL).



Donate to the Annual Campaign today: https:// woodcountyhistory.org/ donation-form/ DONATE TODAY! SEEKING SPONSORS FOR OUR VIRTUAL FUNDRAISER The Wood County Museum is proud to offer educational programs and entertaining events to all ages throughout the year. Beyond that, the Museum highlights an important part of our collective history by telling the stories of the poor, elderly, and the disabled as one of the few remaining original county poor farms. This year the Museum is celebrating its 50th anniversary, and also opened two exhibits. “For Service & Support” tells the histories of the county infirmary’s disabled residents; this was their home many years ago. “We’ll Meet Again: Remembering WWII” displays artifacts, uniforms, and histories from the war as told through the eyes of folks from northwest Ohio. We are excited for these exhibits, programs, and our 50th year! This year we are asking for your support virtually. This includes an opportunity to make a financial donation directly to the society and participate in an online auction. The Poor Farm Palooza Fundraiser/online auction is the Wood County Historical Society’s largest fundraising event. The revenue goes towards daily operations including educational programs, installation of new exhibits, collections management, and other museum events. Your support ensures the longevity and success of YOUR award-winning local history museum. Please help us reach our goal to raise $15,000 by becoming a virtual event sponsor, purchasing a non-event ticket, and by participating in the online auction. BECOME A SPONSOR TODAY! Not yet a member? Join today and support YOUR local museum! Member benefits: Free Museum Admission, Admission discounts on teas and other programs, Invitations to member-only events, Chanticleer quarterly newsletter, 10% off Gift Shop items. Thank you for supporting the educational programs and preservation efforts of the Society. JOIN TODAY!