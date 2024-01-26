Wood County Museum Welcomes New Board Members

WOOD COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY

ANNOUNCES 2024 BOARD MEMBERS

The Wood County Museum & Wood County Historical Society is pleased to announce its newest members to the Board of Directors:



Christine Best is the current Exec Director of Visit Perrysburg, her passion is local history. Christine has worked with Perrysburg Main Street and held a Board seat on Historic Perrysburg, Inc. Christine also served on the Perrysburg Area Historical Museum board & became the first curator Spafford House Museum for PAHM in 2014. Nick Pavlik is an archivist and public historian who currently serves as the Manuscripts and Digital Initiatives Archivist at Bowling Green State University’s Center for Archival Collections, where he plays a key role in helping to document, preserve, and provide access to the documentary record of the Northwest Ohio region. He previously served on the WCHS Board of Trustees from 2018-2020 and has been a member of the Collections Committee since 2018.



Stephanie Walters is the Admissions and Marketing Director at Briar Hill Health Campus in North Baltimore since 2016. With a passion for helping local seniors, Stephanie took on the responsibility of managing the Wood County Senior Resource Network in 2019, and expanded the Senior Resource Network in 2023 to the surrounding counties with meetings hosted in Hancock and Seneca Counties. She has also been fortunate to serve as the North Baltimore Area Chamber of Commerce Secretary for the past few years.





Appointed to the Wood County Historical Society Board by the Wood County Park District are: Anna Cotterman & Susan Winters



Reappointed to the Wood County Historical Society Board are: Lois Bowlus & Sandy Gill



The 2024 Board of Directors also consists of Michael Ginnetti, Roger Grant, Dave Hollinger, Brenda Ransom, and Todd Waggoner. Wood County Commissioner appointees Gordon Bowman and David Steiner.



The Wood County Museum & Wood County Historical Society would like to publicly thank its outgoing board members for their dedicated service: Julie Baumgardner, Frank Butwin, Corinne Gordon, Scott Gross, Rebecca Mancuso, & Erika Miklovic.



The Board of the Wood County Historical Society consists of 15 members: three appointed by the Board of Wood County Commissioners, two appointed by the Wood County Park District, and ten elected by the membership annually. Anyone interested in serving on the Wood County Historical Society Board of Directors should contact the museum at 419-352-09067 or submit a board application available at woodcountyhistory.org