Wood County Museum Wins National Award

FOR COMFORT & CONVENIENCE EXHIBIT WINS NATIONAL 2020 AASLH AWARD OF EXCELLENCE

Bowling Green, OH – The Wood County Museum received the American Association for State and Local History (AASLH) Award of Excellence for the exhibit For Comfort & Convenience: Public Charity in Ohio By Way of the Poor Farm. The AASLH Leadership in History Awards, now in its 75th year, is the most prestigious recognition for achievement in the preservation and interpretation of state and local history.

This exhibit explores the administrative story about public charity in Ohio that dates as early as 1816 using photographs, ephemera, and interpretive panels. It also explores the rise of the Ohio State Board of Charities in 1867, its transition in the 1930s to the Ohio Department of Public Welfare, Division of Aged, and how the preservation of former Wood County Infirmary as the current Wood County Museum impacts the story of public charity in Ohio.

With the help of local photographer Jeffrey Hall, a journey of over 5,000 miles to all 88 counties documented the current condition of each former poor farm site. These photographs connect past and present, bringing the history of the poor farm system to the forefront as a catalyst for conversation about the situations and policies that led people across Ohio to be housed in these places.

The exhibit was made possible by the Ohio Arts Council and the Ohio Humanities Council, with a generous in-kind donation of photography services by Jeffrey Hall.

The AASLH awards program was initiated in 1945 to establish and encourage standards of excellence in the collection, preservation, and interpretation of state and local history throughout the United States. The AASLH Leadership in History Awards not only honor significant achievement in the field of state and local history, but also bring public recognition of the opportunities for small and large organizations, institutions, and programs to make contributions in this arena. For more information about the Leadership in History Awards, contact AASLH at 615-320-3203, or go to www.aaslh.org. The American Association for State and Local History is a not-for-profit professional organization of individuals and institutions working to preserve and promote history.

This is the forth award for this exhibit; the Museum was recognized by the Ohio Local History Alliance, the Ohio State Historic Preservation Office, and the Ohio Museums Association.

For more information, contact the Wood County Museum at 419-352-0967 or visit www.woodcountyhistory.org.