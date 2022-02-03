North Baltimore, Ohio

Wood County Now Level 2 Snow Advisory

 

By the authority of Wood County Sheriff, Mark Wasylyshyn, Wood County has been placed under a Level 2 Snow Advisory effective immediately. Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be icy. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be on the roads. Contact your employer to see if you should report to work. Motorists should use extreme caution.

BY THE AUTH OF WOOD COUNTY SHERIFF, MARK WASYLYSHYN, WOOD COUNTY HAS BEEN UPGRADED TO A LEVEL 2 SNOW ADVISORY EFFECTIVE 1410
AUTH/WOOD CO SO OPR/MIR 

