Wood County, Ohio – Free Program Focuses on Educating Seniors



The Wellness Initiative for Senior Education (WISE) Program celebrates healthy aging and educates older adults on a variety of topics. This free program will take place at the Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc. beginning on August 7, 2025, and is open to anyone age 60 or older. The educational program offers six weekly lessons that cover a wide range of topics. Participants will have an opportunity to meet new people and:

Learn about the aging process and how to make healthy lifestyle choices

Celebrate this exciting stage of life and all the benefits that come with it

Discuss risk factors and behaviors older adults should avoid to stay healthy

Examine how alcohol, prescription medications and over-the-counter medications affect seniors differently and how they can avoid problems

Learn how to use simple tools to help you feel more empowered about your health and the healthcare you receive

The six weekly sessions will be held on Thursdays from 1:00pm-2:30pm beginning Thursday August 7, 2025, at the Wood County Senior Center (140 South Grove St. Bowling Green, OH) and will continue through Thursday September 11, 2025. Each session will include refreshments and a gift card incentive for participants who successfully complete the program. Registration is required. To register, please contact the Wood County Committee on Aging at 419-353-5661 or 1-800-367-4935.

About the Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc

The Wood County Committee on Aging was founded in September of 1973, and is dedicated to the planning and development of programs and services that will allow older adults of Wood County to remain as independent as possible for as long as possible. As Ohio’s first nationally accredited senior center, the Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc is working to encourage older adults to enjoy, enrich and explore this season of life.