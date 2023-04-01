Wood County Park District April News

Photo Contest Exhibit & Reception

Friday, April 7-Thursday, April 13

Daily, 8:00 am – 8:00 pm

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve

29530 White Road, Perrysburg

See the beauty of Wood County through the lens of area photographers. Entrance into the exhibit is free. The photos on display were all taken at Wood County Park District properties and entered into the Friends of the Parks Photo Contest for 2022.

On Thursday, April 13 from 5 – 8 pm, the community is

invited to a closing reception for the photo exhibit with light refreshments and photos for sale to benefit the Friends of the Parks.

