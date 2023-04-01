North Baltimore, Ohio

Wood County Park District April News

Wood County Park District

Parks & preserves open daily 8am – 30 minutes past sunset.

April 2023

Spring Yoga

Mondays, April 3, 10, 17, 24; 6:00 – 7:00 pm

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve

29530 White Road, Perrysburg

Experience yoga inside the nature center with an experienced instructor.

Program fee: $30

Register Here

Photo Contest Exhibit & Reception

Friday, April 7-Thursday, April 13

Daily, 8:00 am – 8:00 pm

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve

29530 White Road, Perrysburg

See the beauty of Wood County through the lens of area photographers. Entrance into the exhibit is free. The photos on display were all taken at Wood County Park District properties and entered into the Friends of the Parks Photo Contest for 2022.

On Thursday, April 13 from 5 – 8 pm, the community is

invited to a closing reception for the photo exhibit with light refreshments and photos for sale to benefit the Friends of the Parks.

Register Here

Monthly Mindfulness

Saturday, April 8; 9:30 – 11:00 am

Thursday, May 11; 7:00 – 8:30 pm

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve

29530 White Road, Perrysburg

Get away to reconnect and relax with this monthly series. Join naturalist and meditation teacher Emma Taylor for a monthly nature-based mindfulness session. Classes will consist of a combination of seated and walking mindfulness practices and nature awareness activities. This class is appropriate for teens and adults. Registration required.

 

Register Here

Chick Tips

Saturday, April 8; 1:00 – 2:00 pm

Carter Historic Farm

18331 Carter Rd, Bowling Green

If you were considering getting chicks for the first time this spring, now’s a great time to make sure you know what you need! We’ll show you what’s worked for us for raising chicks into healthy chickens. Registration required.

Register Here

Archery Skills: The Complete Archer

Tuesday, April 11 & Wednesday, April 12

6:30 – 8:30 pm

Arrowwood Archery Range

Transform into an arrow-slinging archer! The complete archer is two sessions for the novice. Get the tools to safely navigate the range, become familiar with basic archery equipment and start working on precision and accuracy. Registration includes both sessions. Please register only if you can attend both sessions; only Wood County Parks equipment may be used. Cost: $5

Register Here

Coffee with the Birds

Wednesday, April 12; 8:30 – 10:00 am

Bradner Preserve

11491 Fostoria Rd, Bradner

Enjoy a birding stroll with coffee! We’ll be visiting a different park and starting with a warm drink before heading out on the trail. Register for one or all monthly programs.

Register Here

Backpacking Basics: Personal Care

Wednesday, April 12; 6:30 – 8:00 pm

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve

29530 White Rd, Perrysburg

Designed for the aspiring backpacker, this series seeks to empower beginners with knowledge and confidence to embark on their first backpacking adventures. In this program, we’ll cover tips, protocol and gear to make drinking, eating, personal protection and relieving yourself a breeze in the backcountry. Registration required.

Register Here

Hiking for Health

Friday, April 14; 10:30 – 11:30 am

Bradner Preserve

11491 Fostoria Rd, Bradner

Join a naturalist for exercise and the wonder of watching the seasonal changes. The hikes will offer a true mind-body connection. Sign up for one week or all.

Register Here

Rain-Bow & Arrow Quick-Shots

Saturday, April 15;

1:00 pm-2:00 pm & 2:30 – 3:30 pm

Arrowwood Archery Range

Improve your archery skills through this short, beginner-friendly instructional program. We’ll be focused on the steps of shooting and consistency. Make progress you can see, as we create some archery-art using our newfound skills. All archery equipment provided, though personal gear is welcome (inspected at program). Must be 10 or older to attend. Minors must be accompanied by a legal guardian. Canvas available, but bring a small canvas, shirt, poster, or anything you’d like splatter-painted! Please register the attending archer only.

Program fee: $8

Register Here

Beekeeping Basics

Wednesday, April 19; 6:00 – 7:00 pm

Carter Historic Farm

18331 Carter Road, Bowling Green

Thinking about becoming a beekeeper? There is a lot to know, a lot of stuff to buy, and a lot of things to learn before you get started. Learn about resources available including the local beekeeping clubs in Northwest Ohio, Ohio Department of Agriculture apiary registration requirements and an overview of raising bees. This is just the tip of the iceberg and you will just get a taste of what you need to know to “bee” successful.

Register Here

Paddling Prep: Logistics & Safety

Wednesday, April 19; 6:30 – 8:00 pm

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve

29530 White Rd, Perrysburg

Paddling without planning could make for a serious situation very quickly. Equip yourself with knowledge of environmental conditions, logistics and personal ability from Wood County Park accredited instructors and trip leaders to ensure your future adventures are safe and enjoyable. Also, get connected with our schedule of kayak and canoe trips and classes to take your paddling to the next level.

Register Here

Listening for Frogs & Toads

Thursday, April 27; 7:30 – 8:30 pm

Sawyer Quarry Nature Preserve

Learn the sounds that our local amphibians make and then listen for them as the sun sets on a mid-spring evening. If we’re lucky we may even catch a glimpse of one of the singers!

Register Here

Visit Carter Historic Farm

Visit the Carter Historic Farm

Living History & Working Farm

Farm Buildings are open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 1:00 – 4:00 pm. Farm grounds are open daily from 8:00 am until 30 minutes past sunset.

Visit the farm and celebrate our agricultural heritage. Representing life in the Depression-era 1930s and 1940s in Wood County, the Carter Historic Farm is a working farm that feels like stepping back in time. Register for traditional life skills programs, or simply visit the farm to see the animals, learn something new about the past, and walk the woodlot and wetland trails.

Learn more

Connect with us!

Wood County Park District | 419-353-1897 | www.wcparks.orgs.org

Be a Friend!

Join the Friends of the Parks!

Support the work of the Park District through the Friends of the Parks while enjoying member benefits such as discounts on facility rentals and programs. Also, receive mailed program guides and invitations to members-only events.

Be a friend.

Join the Friends!

Volunteer

Volunteers are vital to our conservation, education, and recreation efforts.

Do good, make an impact, and feel good. 

Volunteer

