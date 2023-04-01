Wood County Park District April News

Photo Contest Exhibit & Reception
Friday, April 7-Thursday, April 13
Daily, 8:00 am – 8:00 pm
W.W. Knight Nature Preserve
29530 White Road, Perrysburg
See the beauty of Wood County through the lens of area photographers. Entrance into the exhibit is free. The photos on display were all taken at Wood County Park District properties and entered into the Friends of the Parks Photo Contest for 2022.
On Thursday, April 13 from 5 – 8 pm, the community is
invited to a closing reception for the photo exhibit with light refreshments and photos for sale to benefit the Friends of the Parks.
