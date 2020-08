“Imagine Your Story” is the theme to the storywalks and the many engaging summer reading programs available to all ages. Learn about the libraries and their summer reading programs. Wood County District Public Library: wcdpl.org , 419-352-5104. North Baltimore Public Library: nbpubliclibrary.org , 419-257-3621

Storywalks A storywalk is a literary nature experience, or a natural literary adventure. Either way, it’s a charming way to read a book. Travel inward from either end of the Slippery Elm Trail, and the story will develop the further you go. Each Storywalk is around one eighth of a mile. The Slippery Elm Trail is a 13-mile asphalt trail from Bowling Green to North Baltimore open daily from 6:30 am – 30 minutes past sunset. There is a storywalk on each end of the Slippery Elm Trail in Bowling Green at the Montessori School of BG, and in North Baltimore at the Slippery Elm Trail South Depot. Thank you to the North Baltimore Public Library and the Wood County District Public Library! All ages can register for the summer reading program today.