Wood County Park District: “Base Camp Stories”

“There’s nothing to do here;” Raising Ohio Adventure Awareness – Paul Fuzinski

Learn from local adventurers as they share their stories, tips, and triumphs.

The Wood County Park District invites the public to Basecamp Stories, an educational presentation series held every other Thursday from 7:00 – 8:30 pm inside the nature center at the W.W. Knight Nature Preserve in Perrysburg.

Register at wcparks.org/programs or call 419-353-1897. Hosted by program naturalist and adventure specialist, Craig Spicer. The W. W. Knight Nature Preserve is located at 29530 White Road, Perrysburg, OH 43551.

Thursday, December 8

Base Camp Stories: “There’s nothing to do here;” Raising Ohio Adventure Awareness – Paul Fuzinski

Paul has traveled all across the United States hiking, climbing mountains, hunting Sasquatch, catching sharks, competing in adventure races and much more. Despite these experiences, he finds captivating adventures here in the Northwest Ohio region. Many people think they need to travel to faraway places to find adventure when we have so much to see right here in our own backyards. Paul has set out to dispel the myth that “there’s nothing to do here” and showcase our regional adventure possibilities.

You may recognize Paul from his popular podcast Aptitude Outdoors , his former Buckeye Cable program Take it Outside , or one of his many endeavors benefiting our community through the Wood County Park District, Metroparks Toledo, Partners for Clean Streams, Friends for Life Residential Care, and many more. Paul is a highly experienced adventurer, fisher, hunter, filmmaker, media producer, anthropologist, conservationist and has thru-hiked the Appalachian Trail.

