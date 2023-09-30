North Baltimore, Ohio

Ol’ Jenny

Wood County Park District: Fall Fun

October 2023

Wood County Park District

Parks & preserves open 8 am – 30 minutes past sunset, daily.

22nd Annual Scarecrow Contest

& Workshop

Thursday, October 5; 4:30 – 7:30 pm

Carter Historic Farm

18331 Carter Road, Bowling Green

Join in on the family fun fall tradition of building scarecrows! Build a scarecrow from scratch using our provided materials or bring your homemade scarecrow to Carter Historic Farm to create a festive display for all to enjoy! Once completed, enter your scarecrow into our 22nd Annual Scarecrow Contest to win cash prizes! Find full contest details at wcparks.org. Scarecrows will be on display and judged live during the Heritage Farm Fest October 7. Contest scarecrows will be on display through October 14 and winners announced during the Heritage Farm Fest October 7. The deadline to register for this program is October 2. 

Heritage Farm Fest

Saturday, October 7; 11 am – 4 pm

Carter Historic Farm

18331 Carter Road, Bowling Green

Visit the Farm for a day of Depression-era farming demonstrations, music, games, wagon rides and food grown on the Farm! Join us in celebrating what we’ve accomplished this year and looking forward to the future of bringing history to life.

No registration needed.

Fall Yoga in the Parks

Mondays, October 9 – 30; 6 – 7 pm

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve

29530 White Road, Perrysburg

all-levels yoga practice at the serene and peaceful W.W. Knight Nature Preserve! This practice will be a combination of standing poses and poses on the mat. Modification for leveling the practice up or down will be provided so that everyone experiences the unique level of practice needed for their body. No yoga experience is necessary; both beginners and experienced yogis are welcome!

Program fee: $24 for all sessions

Hibernate, Hike or Hunker

Thursday, October 12; 6:30 – 8 pm

Beaver Creek Preserve

23028 Long Judson Rd., Grand Rapids, OH

As winter approaches there are a myriad of strategies that our local animals use to deal with our potentially harsh Ohio winters. Bring the family to meet some of our animal ambassadors, feel some furs and learn how you might help critters overwinter near you.

CPR Certification at the Park

Saturday, October 14; 8 am – 12 pm

Park District Headquarters

18729 Mercer Road, Bowling Green

Get certified in adult, child, and infant CPR and AED use and learn choking relief. This American Heart Association course is taught by certified Park District staff. Participants must be at least 14 years of age. Registration deadline is October 10th. Card certification cost: $20, must be paid before class.

Coffee with the Birds

Wednesday, October 18; 8:30 – 10 am

Bradner Preserve

11491 Fostoria Road, Bradner

Enjoy a birding stroll with coffee! We’ll be visiting a different park each date and starting with a warm drink before heading out on the trail. Register for one or all monthly programs.

Fall Foliage Fun Walk

Thursday, October 19; 10 – 11:30 am

Bradner Preserve

23028 Long Judson Rd., Grand Rapids, OH

Everyone is welcome to enjoy the most colorful time of year in the woods of Bradner Preserve. Learn a little about why some leaves turn red, orange, yellow, purple or brown.

Monthly Mindfulness

Saturday, October 21; 10 – 11:30 am

William Henry Harrison Park

644 Bierley Ave, Pemberville

Give yourself permission to get away to reconnect and relax with this monthly series. Join naturalist and meditation teacher Emma Taylor for a monthly nature-based mindfulness session at a local Wood County Park. Classes will consist of a combination of seated and walking mindfulness practices and nature awareness activities. This class is appropriate for teens and adults.

Reading Retreat

Sunday, October 22

9 am – 1 pm OR 1:30 – 5:30 pm

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve

29530 White Road, Perrysburg

Join this unique retreat for readers held at W.W. Knight Preserve, and create the experience you want to have. Included in each session are opportunities to do yoga, swap books, hear from a local author, journal in nature, and attend a book discussion. Do it all or just do some, spend your free time reading in our beautiful location. This event is co-hosted by Gathering Volumes, Way Public Library and Wood County Park District. Snacks and beverages will be provided. Choose from a morning or afternoon session and please only register for one session. This retreat is intended for adults only. Register through the Way Library: waylibrary.info.

Spooky Geocaching

Wednesday, October 25; 4-7 pm

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve

29530 White Road, Perrysburg

Search the forest for hidden pumpkins that tell mysterious riddles. Solve them all to get as many treats as possible! Stop by anytime between 4:00 and 7:00 p.m. to borrow one of our GPS units or bring your smartphone with the Google Maps app and search for hidden geocaches in the park – costumes encouraged! Dress for the weather and be prepared for substantial walking and self-guided exploration. No need to bring anything for exchange. No registration required. Driver’s license needed to check out GPS units. Suggested age for GPS use is 8 and up. Parents/Guardians encouraged to use GPS while guiding children who search for geocaches if children are unable to use GPS.

Soils & Fertility 101

Wednesday, October 25; 6-7 pm

Carter Historic Farm

18331 Carter Road, Bowling Green

Soil is the foundation of every successful garden and production system. Plants need healthy soil to grow and produce and healthy soil = healthy plants. Learn how to collect a soil sample for testing. Learn how to interpret the soil test to report when it comes back. Learn what the nutrients in the soil do for the plant so that you can improve your soil and improve yields.

Project Feederwatch

Saturday, October 28; 10 – 11:30 am

Beaver Creek Preserve

23028 Long Judson Rd., Grand Rapids, OH

Join citizen scientists around the world to count wintering birds. A presentation about how to identify and count the birds will be followed by a practice session at the feeders.

Jack-O’-Lantern Archery Quick Shots

Saturday, October 28; 2 – 3:30 pm

Arrowwood Archery Range

11126 Linwood Road, Bowling Green

Register for one of these sessions to give this eerie archery program a shot! Carve your own pumpkin-target or use arrows to make a “holey” jack-o’-lantern for a scary-good time! All pumpkins, carving tools and archery gear provided. Archers should be at least 8 years of age. Personal gear welcome – must be checked by staff before use. Please register the participant only.

Program fee: $7

Visit Carter Historic Farm

Visit the Carter Historic Farm

Living History & Working Farm

Farm Buildings are open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 1:00 – 4:00 pm. Farm grounds are open daily from 8:00 am until 30 minutes past sunset.

Visit the farm and celebrate our agricultural heritage. Representing life in the Depression-era 1930s and 1940s in Wood County, the Carter Historic Farm is a working farm and living history cultural center. A visit to the farm feels like stepping back in time. Register for traditional life skills programs, or simply visit the farm to see the animals, learn something new about the past, and walk the woodlot and wetland trails.

Be a Friend!

Join the Friends of the Parks!

Support the work of the Park District through the Friends of the Parks while enjoying member benefits such as discounts on facility rentals and programs. Also, receive mailed program guides and invitations to members-only events.

Volunteer

Volunteers are vital to our conservation, education, and recreation efforts.

Do good, make an impact, and feel good. 

