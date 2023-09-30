Wood County Park District: Fall Fun

Reading Retreat
Sunday, October 22
9 am – 1 pm OR 1:30 – 5:30 pm
W.W. Knight Nature Preserve
29530 White Road, Perrysburg
Join this unique retreat for readers held at W.W. Knight Preserve, and create the experience you want to have. Included in each session are opportunities to do yoga, swap books, hear from a local author, journal in nature, and attend a book discussion. Do it all or just do some, spend your free time reading in our beautiful location. This event is co-hosted by Gathering Volumes, Way Public Library and Wood County Park District. Snacks and beverages will be provided. Choose from a morning or afternoon session and please only register for one session. This retreat is intended for adults only. Register through the Way Library: waylibrary.info.
9 am – 1 pm: Register
1:30 – 5:30 pm: Register