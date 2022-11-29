Wood County Park District: Heritage Holiday at Carter Historic Farm

Heritage Holiday at Carter Historic Farm

All are welcome to share in festive cheer at Heritage Holiday on Saturday, December 10, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Carter Historic Farm, Located at 18331 Carter Road, Bowling Green, OH 43402. Celebrate an old-fashioned holiday with the Wood County Park District with wagon rides, warm Wassail (spiced cider), cookie decorating, make & take crafts, classic games, carols on the player piano, traditional decorations, and historic charm. Thank you to all the volunteers and supporters for making this event free and festive.

Carter Historic Farm is a working farm and cultural history center representing life in the 1930s and 1940s. Public programs in traditional life skills and sustainable agricultural practices are offered here, as well as community events, field trips, and group tours by appointment. The property is open daily from 8:00 am until 30 minutes past sunset. The farm buildings are open to visit on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 1:00 – 4:00 pm. Please call ahead to schedule a tour in advance of your visit. Follow the Carter Historic Farm on Facebook.

For information about public opportunities and Wood County Park District properties, visit wcparks.org, or call 419-353-1897.