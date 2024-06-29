Wood County Park District in July – Adventure, Education, and Heritage

ALL COMMUNITY:

Ohio Bats and Bat Hike

Tuesday, July 2; 7:30 pm – 9 pm

Wood County Museum, 13660 County Home Road, Bowling Green

Learn about the bat species that reside in Wood County. After the presentation, we’ll take a brief walk outdoors to look for bats emerging from their daytime roosts for the evening! Leader: Jim Witter. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Paddle the Pond

2nd and 4th Mondays, July 8 and 22; 4 – 7:30 pm

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Road, Perrysburg

Hop in a canoe or kayak and have fun on the pond! Perfect for a family outing, comfort-builder for beginners or relaxing exercise. An instructor will be available for introductory safety and skills education. All boats, life-jackets, and paddles provided. Canoes, kayaks, and gear on a first-come-first-served basis. Contact us ahead of time for special needs accommodations or groups. No registration required. Leader: Craig Spicer.

Family Fishing Nights

Thursday, July 18 and August 15; 7 – 8:30 pm

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Road, Perrysburg

Share an evening with the family in a natural setting and try to catch a big one! A limited number of poles and bait will be provided, and you are free to bring your own. Leader: Jim Witter. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Full Buck Moon Walk

Saturday, July 20; 9 – 10 pm

Black Swamp Preserve, 1014 S Maple Street, Bowling Green

Enjoy a gentle stroll under the full buck moon as we learn moon lore and look and listen for nocturnal wildlife. Bug spray, repellent technology or clothing recommended. Any flashlights must have red lenses. No dogs permitted. Leader: Bill Hoefflin. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

River Wading

Tuesday, July 23; 6:30 – 8:30 pm

William Henry Harrison, 644 Bierley Avenue, Pemberville

Get up close and personal with the life in the Portage River as we explore some of its runs, riffles and pools. Kids must be 8 years or older. Program canceled in the event of high water or severe weather. We will be in the water exploring with our hands and nets, so wear quick drying clothes and footwear that can get wet and stay attached to your feet. Leaders: Bill Hoefflin and Emma Taylor. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Dog Days of Summer: Bark-mas in July!

Friday, July 26; 6 – 8 pm

William Henry Harrison, 644 Bierley Avenue, Pemberville

It’s the most festive time of year, Bark-mas in July! Bring your pup to the park between 6:00 and 8:00 pm to engage in some special fun with park program leaders and Wood County Dog Shelter staff! Join in on doggo challenges and catch some special dog goodies. You’ll learn what the parks and dog shelter have to offer, and partake in the theme of each program for a barking-good time! Santa Paws will be at the park to take pictures with your pup! Dogs must be licensed, leashed, current on vaccines and prove to be well-tempered around other dogs. Leaders: Craig Spicer and Anna Cotterman.

ADULTS:

Stories of the Stars

Saturday, July 13; 9 – 10:30 pm

William Henry Harrison (Riverview Shelter), 644 Bierley Avenue, Pemberville

Which Greek goddess is responsible for pulling the moon across the sky? What do cultures from around the world see in the stars? Join us to find out. We will observe constellations and listen to the stories behind them. Since this program requires being able to see the stars, in the event of high cloud cover, the program will be changed to a night hike. Registration required. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Monthly Mindfulness

Thursday, July 25; 6:30 – 8 pm

Wood County Museum, 13660 County Home Road, BG, 43402

Give yourself permission to get away to reconnect and relax with this monthly series. Join naturalist and meditation teacher Emma Taylor for a monthly nature-based mindfulness session at a local Wood County Park. Classes will consist of a combination of seated and walking mindfulness practices and nature awareness activities. This class is appropriate for teens and adults. Registration required. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Yarn Craft Circle

Saturday, July 27; 1 – 4 pm

Carter Historic Farm, 18331 Carter Road, Bowling Green, 43402

Whether you have decades of experience or just started last week, yarn crafters of all ages can stop by for an afternoon of stitchin’! Please bring your own materials, projects and questions! Coffee, tea and snacks will be provided. Leader: Anna Cotterman. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897