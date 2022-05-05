Wood County Park District Native Plant Sale

Friday, May 6; 9:30 am – 1:00 pm Wood County Fairgrounds Champion Building, 13800 W Poe Rd, Bowling Green, OH 43402 Source locally-grown, local genotype native plants for your home or office garden. Native plants are beneficial for our gardens, soils, wildlife, and the environment. Learn about native plants here. Plants $5 Shrubs $10 “If you’ve never experienced the joy of accomplishing more than you can imagine, plant a garden.” – Robert Brault Become a Friends Member