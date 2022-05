Wood County Park District Native Plant Sale

Proud to Support Regional Ecosystems

The Wood County Park District is proud to partner with regional conservation organizations in the greater historical Black Swamp and Oak Openings Region. The Black Swamp Conservancy ( blackswamp.org ) and the The Green Ribbon Initiative ( oakopenings.org ) work to preserve, enhance, and restore critical natural areas in the Oak Openings Region. The Wood County Park District is proud to collaborate and work with other conservation and natural resource management partners in Wood County, Northwest Ohio, Oak Openings, and the Great Lakes Region.