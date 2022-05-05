Wood County Park District Native Plant Sale

Saturday, May 7; 9:30 am to 1:00 pm
Wood County Fairgrounds
Champion Building, 13800 W Poe Rd, Bowling Green, OH 43402
Plants $5
Shrubs $10
“Gardening adds years to your life and life to your years.” — Gardeners
*Exclusive Pre-Sale for Friends of the Parks Members
Friday, May 6; 9:30 am – 1:00 pm
Wood County Fairgrounds
Champion Building, 13800 W Poe Rd, Bowling Green, OH 43402
Source locally-grown, local genotype native plants for your home or office garden. Native plants are beneficial for our gardens, soils, wildlife, and the environment.
Plants $5
Shrubs $10
“If you’ve never experienced the joy of accomplishing more than you can imagine, plant a garden.” – Robert Brault
Native plants are locally adapted to regional soil and climate conditions, making them an environmentally–friendly choice for the garden. They support many pollinators, including local butterflies, bees, birds, and more!
Benefits of Native Plants
- Diversify & Support Food Supply
- Slow Soil Erosion & Improve Water Quality
- Maintain Balance in an Ecosystem
- Wildlife Habitat
- Sequester Carbon
Native Seed Nursery & Greenhouses
The Native Seed Nursery and Greenhouses are located at the J.C. Reuthinger Memorial Preserve
. This site is the heart of our conservation efforts. Raised beds of native plants are maintained for the purpose of collecting and propagating seeds.
Proud to Support Regional Ecosystems
The Wood County Park District is proud to partner with regional conservation organizations in the greater historical Black Swamp and Oak Openings Region. The Black Swamp Conservancy (blackswamp.org
) and the The Green Ribbon Initiative (oakopenings.org
) work to preserve, enhance, and restore critical natural areas in the Oak Openings Region. The Wood County Park District is proud to collaborate and work with other conservation and natural resource management partners in Wood County, Northwest Ohio, Oak Openings, and the Great Lakes Region.
Wood County Park District preserves are free & open daily 8 am – 30 minutes past sunset.
Carter Historic Farm buildings are open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 1 – 4 pm.