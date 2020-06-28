Wood County Park District News

A storywalk is a literary nature experience, or a natural literary adventure. Either way, it’s a charming way to read a book. Travel inward from either end of the Slippery Elm Trail, and the story will develop the further you go. Each Storywalk is around one eighth of a mile.

The Slippery Elm Trail is a 13-mile asphalt trail from Bowling Green to North Baltimore open daily from 6:30 am – 30 minutes past sunset.

“My New Red Bike” by James E. Ransome begins at the Bowling Green trailhead with parking at the Montessori School of BG. “Bird Builds a Nest” begins in North Baltimore with parking at the Slippery Elm Trail South Depot.

The North Baltimore Public Library, the Wood County District Public Library, and the Wood County Park District collaborated to create these storywalks for all to enjoy. Thank you to our community partners and volunteers!