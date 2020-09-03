Wood County Park District News

Saturday, September 5;

9:00 – 11:30 am

Orleans Park Boat Launch

E. Harrison Avenue, Perrysburg

Enjoy a scenic paddle on the Maumee River around the Audubon Islands State Nature Preserve with naturalists and ODNR stream scientists, who will point out interesting river features. Experience how experts evaluate the health of the river by investigating the critters that call it home. You must register with a trusted adult or family member as your other paddler, do not register without knowing who else will be in your canoe with you. Masks must be worn for on-land sessions, but may be removed once on the water. Previous canoeing experience highly recommended.

Program fee: $10, or $7 for Friends of the Parks members. Led by Craig Spicer.