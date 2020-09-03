Wood County Park District News

NBX WaterShedsun
We hope you are well and enjoying nature.
Parks are open daily 8:00 am until 30 minutes past sunset.
 
Bring your own water. We recommend a reusable water bottle.
 
 
Quest II: Virtual Escape Room
 
Quest I: Multi-park scavenger hunt. Clue: “Where life on a Depression-era farm is recreated, including chores, farm animals, cooking, and even school.”
 
Nature Quest III: Sawyer Quarry Adventure Edition
 
Through September 30, 2020
Sawyer Quarry Nature Preserve
26940 Lime City Rd, Perrysburg
 
This expedition will take you all around Sawyer Quarry Nature Preserve in an attempt to locate virtual points in the app “UsynligO”. There are two ways to enjoy this adventure: one is by using the “UsynligO” app to find the course “Nature Quest: Sawyer Adventure”. The app will then lead you to the points, and at the end a clue will be revealed to find your prize. The other way is to solve the puzzle associated with each point. At the end, there are instructions on where to submit your puzzle answers to be entered into a raffle to win a set of Wood County Park District handmade, decorative cup coasters.
UsynligO app for Apple iOS or Android
 
This adventure will take you along a primitive trail that contains trip hazards and hills. Participate at your own risk. Questions can be sent to: nsarver@wcparks.org
 
 
Full Corn Moon Walk
 
Wednesday, September 2;
8:30 – 10:00 pm
William Henry Harrison Park
644 Bierley Ave, Pemberville
 
Be sure to catch what is usually one of the most beautiful moonrises of the year. Join us on a moonlit stroll along the river and learn some moon lore. This is a free program led by Bill Hoefflin.
 
 
 
Scenic River Canoeing
 
Saturday, September 5;
9:00 – 11:30 am
Orleans Park Boat Launch
E. Harrison Avenue, Perrysburg
 
Enjoy a scenic paddle on the Maumee River around the Audubon Islands State Nature Preserve with naturalists and ODNR stream scientists, who will point out interesting river features. Experience how experts evaluate the health of the river by investigating the critters that call it home. You must register with a trusted adult or family member as your other paddler, do not register without knowing who else will be in your canoe with you. Masks must be worn for on-land sessions, but may be removed once on the water. Previous canoeing experience highly recommended.
Program fee: $10, or $7 for Friends of the Parks members. Led by Craig Spicer.
 
 
 
Crochet for Kids
 
Saturday, September 5;
10:00 am – 1:00 pm
Carter Historic Farm
18331 Carter Rd, Bowling Green
 
Crochet is not just for Grandmas! It’s not just for girls either! Participants will be taught the basics of crochet and learn how to make a scarf. Through this program, kids can improve their hand-eye coordination, gain a sense of accomplishment through their craft, connect to their past, and develop a new hobby. Crochet hook and yarn will be included. Recommended age: 8 and up. This is a free program led by Alyssa Garland.
 
 
 
Backpacking 101
 
Tuesday, September 8;
7:00 – 8:30 pm
Sawyer Quarry Nature Preserve
26940 Lime City Rd, Perrysburg
 
Want to learn the basics of backpacking, or just learn about some of the new techniques and equipment that is on the market? Join us for a four-part program to teach everything from how to select the right backpack to how to sleep comfortably in the woods! This program does not require any personal equipment, but feel free to bring it with you if you are interested. This is a free program led by Thomas Worsham.
 
 
 
Hiking for Health
 
Friday, September 11;
10:00 – 11:30 am
W.W. Knight Nature Preserve
29530 White Rd, Perrysburg
 
Join a naturalist for exercise and the wonder of watching seasonal changes. The hikes will offer a true mind-body connection. Sign up for one week or all four. This is a free program led by Jim Witter.
 
 
 
Island Tour Kayaking
 
Saturday, September 12;
9:00 – 12:00 am
Weirs Rapids
21095 Range Line Rd, Bowling Green
 
Paddle through the largest island chain in the mighty Maumee with a naturalist as you check out ecological features, learn about the history of the islands, and search for wildlife like bald eagles, painted turtles, beaver and more! A kayaking safety and skills session will precede the trip. Previous kayaking experience is highly recommended. Paddling trip is roughly 5 river miles. Masks must be worn for on-land sessions, but may be removed once on the water. Kayaking programs made possible by ODNR Division of Watercraft. Program fee: $15, or $10 for Friends of the Parks members. Led by Craig Spicer.
 
 
 
Chicken Harvesting
 
Saturday, September 12;
10:00 am – 1:00 pm
Carter Historic Farm
18331 Carter Rd, Bowling Green
 
For those raising chickens for the first time this year, or just curious, learn how to pluck, clean, and butcher humanely killed chickens and put cruelty-free meat on the table. Lunch will be provided, not from the day’s work. This is a free program led by Joy Schall and Corinne Gordon.
 
 
 
Catfish Tournament
 
Saturday, September 12;
7:00 – 9:30 pm
Buttonwood/Betty C. Black Recreation Area
27174 Hull Prairie Road, Perrysburg
 
One of the best fighting sportfish in the Maumee River gets active right at dusk. Modest prizes will be awarded in adult and youth classes for most fish and largest fish. This is a bring your own equipment and bait of choice event, a limited number of rods and bait will be available on a first-come-first-served basis. Recommended: bug spray and/or repellent technology/clothing, flashlights or headlamps, and something to sit on. Kids must be 5 years or older. Ohio fishing license regulations and requirements will be observed. Program cancelled in the event of high water. This is a free program led by Bill Hoefflin.
 
 
 
Pokémon GO 101: The Basics
 
Monday, September 14;
6:30 – 8:00 pm
W. W. Knight Nature Preserve
29530 White Rd, Perrysburg
 
Ever wonder about the Pokémon Go phone game? This program is for all beginners and new players of the game. You will learn how to play the game and the basic features within. Bring your own smart phone with data capabilities. This is a free program led by Nicole Sarver.
 
 
 
Spectacular Spider Search
 
Wednesday, September 16;
6:00 – 7:30 pm
W. W. Knight Nature Preserve
29530 White Rd, Perrysburg
 
Our 8-legged friends are plentiful and busy this time of year. Come with an open mind and learn about these web-spinning wonders. This is a free program led by Bill Hoefflin.
 
 
 
Homeschoolers: Orienteering
 
Friday, September 18; sessions
William Henry Harrison Park
644 Bierley Ave, Pemberville
 
Learn how to use a compass and navigate a simple orienteering course. This is a free program led by Jim Witter.
 
10:00 – 11:15 am, Register Here
 
1:00 – 2:15 pm, Register Here
 
 
Depression-era Concert
 
Saturday, September 19;
2:00 – 4:00 pm
Carter Historic Farm
18331 Carter Rd, Bowling Green
 
Join us for an evening of Depression-era music on the lawn! Local musicians Jodie and Russ will be providing live music for the whole family to enjoy. Up to nine families/parties will be assigned a location on the lawn from which to enjoy the music. This is a free program led by Corinne Gordon.
 
 
 
Clean up the World Weekend
 
Sunday, September 20;
1:00 – 3:00 pm
Carter Historic Farm
18331 Carter Rd, Bowling Green
 
End this summer with a good deed for the beautiful environment we all so very much enjoy! Meet in the barn to go over safety procedures, gather supplies and get excited about protecting and celebrating nature! Kids are encouraged to take part and must be accompanied by an adult. Prizes and refreshments will be provided. This volunteer program is designed for ages 6 and up. This is a free program led by Stephanie Ross.
 

