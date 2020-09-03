Wood County Park District News

Through September 30, 2020
Sawyer Quarry Nature Preserve
26940 Lime City Rd, Perrysburg
This expedition will take you all around Sawyer Quarry Nature Preserve in an attempt to locate virtual points in the app “UsynligO”. There are two ways to enjoy this adventure: one is by using the “UsynligO” app to find the course “Nature Quest: Sawyer Adventure”. The app will then lead you to the points, and at the end a clue will be revealed to find your prize. The other way is to solve the puzzle associated with each point. At the end, there are instructions on where to submit your puzzle answers to be entered into a raffle to win a set of Wood County Park District handmade, decorative cup coasters.
This adventure will take you along a primitive trail that contains trip hazards and hills. Participate at your own risk. Questions can be sent to: nsarver@wcparks.org