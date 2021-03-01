Wood County Park District News

April 5, April, 7, and April 9
3:30 – 5:30 pm
W.W. Knight Nature Preserve
29530 White Rd, Perrysburg
Learn a new way to play outdoors through slacklining, a modern balancing sport! It is a sport similar to yet distinct from tightrope walking. Join instructors from The Right Direction youth development program in this 3-day introductory course designed for ages 10-17. You’ll learn a variety of movement-based skills in a fun and friendly environment. Please plan on attending all three programs, as skills will be built from one session to the next. Dress for the weather.
Program fee: $20.00, or $15 for members of the Friends of the Parks