Wood County Park District News

Saturday, March 27

9:00 am – 12:00 pm

Sawyer Quarry Preserve

26940 Lime City Road, Perrysburg

Have you tried our climbing programs before and are looking for something new? Join us for a public rappelling program where we will travel down the wall instead of up! The program will start with basic instruction on the provided equipment and techniques, then we will be rappelling for the remainder of the program. Safety equipment, instruction/guiding and water are provided; bring a water bottle and snacks. Participants must be 12 years of age or older. Closed-toe footwear only; access to the cliff tops requires short hikes on slightly uneven terrain. Physical limitations? Call ahead for adaptations.

Program fee: $15, or $12 for members of the Friends of the Parks