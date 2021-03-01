NBX WaterShedsun
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
Briar Hill Health Update
Oct. 2018 Update
Logo
May 2019
January Start with us
Ol’ Jenny
3 panel GIF
March 2020
Weekly Specials
BVH March 2020

Wood County Park District News

 
March 2021
Wood County Park District parks & preserves are open
daily from 8:00 am until 30 minutes past sunset.
 

Activities & Adventures

 
 
Go Green
 
Follow us on social media for inspiration, tips, and tricks to participate in Earth-friendly practices. We can all be good stewards of the Earth.
 
Earn a set of Bamboo Utensils by visiting parks and accomplishing at-home go green action steps.
 
 
 
 
Snowshoeing
 
Add your name to the pop-up snowshoeing program list. When there is enough snow and conditions are right, we’ll go for a hike.
 
 
 
Photo Contest
 
Take pictures in the parks and be a part of the fun. Photo submission deadline: November 30, 2021.
Cash prizes sponsored by the Friends of the Parks. Friends of the Parks webpage
 
 
 
 
Get the ‘wcparks’ app.
 

Programs

 
 
Winter Tree ID
 
Saturday, March 6
10 – 11:30 am
Bradner Preserve
Interpretive Center,
11491 Fostoria Road, Bradner
 
Get a closer look at trees without their leaves. Learn how to identify a tree based on its bark and twigs.
 
 
 
Depression-era Recipe Club
 
Saturday, March 13
1:00 – 2:00 pm
Teleconference
 
Experience new recipes with the Carter Historic Farm. Cook the shared Depression-era recipe prior to the event, then join us online for a social hour to snack, share your experience with the recipe, and talk about what, if any, changes you would expect in a modern recipe. Recipe will be selected based on 1930s healthy diet guidelines and will be shared one week in advance, so registering early is recommended.
 
 
 
iNaturalist App
 
Tuesday, March 16
7:00 – 7:45 pm
videoconference
 
Learn how to use the phone app iNaturalist to identify plants, animals, and more in your Wood County Parks. Be prepared by downloading the iNaturalist app to your smartphone or mobile device!
 
 
 
Lucky Charms Open Geocaching
 
Wednesday, March 17
4:30 – 7:00 pm
Sawyer Quarry Nature Preserve
26940 Lime City Rd, Perrysburg
 
Track down spring at this open geocaching! Stop by anytime between 4:30 and 7:00 pm to borrow one of our GPS units or bring your smartphone with the Google Maps app and search for hidden geocaches in the park. Dress for the weather and be prepared for substantial walking and self-guided exploration. No SWAG for exchange necessary. No registration required. Driver’s license needed to check out GPS units. Suggested age for GPS use is 8 and up. Parents/guardians encouraged to use GPS while guiding children who search for geocaches if children are unable to use GPS.
 
No registration is needed.
 
 
M-Archery Madness!
 
Saturday, March 20
10:00 – 11:30 am
Arrowwood Archery Range
11126 Linwood Rd, Bowling Green
 
Shoot “nothin’-but-bullseyes” in this beginner-friendly skill-builder, where we’ll focus on body posture and aiming. After some practice, you’ll have the opportunity to shoot at moving ball targets! All archery equipment is provided, but personal gear is welcome (inspected at program). Suggested age for participation is 7 or older. Minors must be accompanied by a legal guardian.
 
 
 
Chick Tips
 
Saturday, February 20
1:00 – 2:00 pm
Carter Historic Farm
18331 Carter Rd, Bowling Green
 
If you were considering getting chicks for the first time this spring, now’s a great time to make sure you know what you need! We’ll show you what’s worked for us for raising chicks into healthy chickens.
 
 
 
Timberdoodle Trek
 
Monday, February 22
7:45 – 9:15 pm
Black Swamp Preserve
1014 S. Maple St, Bowling Green
 
As the sun sets a very special bird begins preparing for one the best aerial courtship displays in North America. He goes by names such as: bogsucker, timberdoodle, mudbat and many more. No dogs permitted. This will be a twilight hike under a half moon. There may be walking on soft wet trails. There may be walking off trails.
 
 
 
Wild Skills: Fire Starting
 
Thursday, March 25
6:00 – 7:30 pm
Cedar Creeks Preserve
4575 Walbridge Rd, Northwood
 
Fire is one of the best tools to have on your adventures, providing clean water, heat for cooking, and a positive attitude. Learn hands-on how to start and maintain a fire safely and successfully in a variety of different situations. Suggested age: 8+
 
 
 
Rope Rappelling
 
Saturday, March 27
9:00 am – 12:00 pm
Sawyer Quarry Preserve
26940 Lime City Road, Perrysburg
 
Have you tried our climbing programs before and are looking for something new? Join us for a public rappelling program where we will travel down the wall instead of up! The program will start with basic instruction on the provided equipment and techniques, then we will be rappelling for the remainder of the program. Safety equipment, instruction/guiding and water are provided; bring a water bottle and snacks. Participants must be 12 years of age or older. Closed-toe footwear only; access to the cliff tops requires short hikes on slightly uneven terrain. Physical limitations? Call ahead for adaptations.
Program fee: $15, or $12 for members of the Friends of the Parks
 
 
 
Full Worm Moon
Woodcock Wander
 
Sunday, March 28
7:30 – 9:00 pm
Cricket Frog Cove
14810 Freyman Rd, Cygnet
 
As the sun sets a very special bird begins preparing for one the best aerial courtship displays in North America. He goes by names such as: bogsucker, timberdoodle, mudbat and many more. This will be a twilight hike under the Full Worm moon. We will listen for nocturnal wildlife, and gaze at a sky full of stars. No dogs permitted. There may be walking on grassy uneven trails.
 
 
 
Slacklining Workshop
 
April 5, April, 7, and April 9
3:30 – 5:30 pm
W.W. Knight Nature Preserve
29530 White Rd, Perrysburg
 
Learn a new way to play outdoors through slacklining, a modern balancing sport! It is a sport similar to yet distinct from tightrope walking. Join instructors from The Right Direction youth development program in this 3-day introductory course designed for ages 10-17. You’ll learn a variety of movement-based skills in a fun and friendly environment. Please plan on attending all three programs, as skills will be built from one session to the next. Dress for the weather.
 
Program fee: $20.00, or $15 for members of the Friends of the Parks
 
In-person Program Guidelines:
Please do:
+ Register first at wcparks.org.
+ Wear a mask to programs.
+ Bring a water bottle with you.
+ Be courteous to others.
+ Wash hands frequently.
+ Let us know if you cannot attend.
 
– Do not attend if you are feeling any Covid-19 symptoms, or have been exposed to someone with the virus, or you are caring for a sick person.
 
 
Bring your own water. We recommend a reusable water bottle.
 
 
Sawyer Quarry Nature Preserve
26940 Lime City Road, Perrysburg
 
New Indoor public restrooms are open.
It’s pretty exciting.
 
 
 
 
 
Baldwin Woods Preserve
14080 Range Line Road, Weston
 
The new adjacent property and parking lot are open.
 
 
 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
February 2017
NBLS Website