Crochet for Kids Saturday, September 25 10 am – 12 pm Carter Historic Farm 18331 Carter Rd, Bowling Green Crochet is not just for Grandmas! It’s not just for girls either! Learn the basics of crochet and how to make your very own scarf. Through this program, kids can improve their hand-eye coordination, gain a sense of accomplishment in making their own clothing, connect with their past and develop a new hobby. Ages 8-12. Crochet hook and yarn are included. Snacks will be provided. Register