Friday – Sunday, January 7 – 9

5 – 8 pm

W.W. Knight Preserve

29530 White Road, Perrysburg

Celebrate the coming of the new year with wildlife and holiday lights! Life-sized animal statues are adorned with twinkle and color, lighting up the cool winter nights. Come walk the trail from 5:00-8:00 pm to see the spectacular displays.

No registration. Free and open to all.