Wood County Park District November News

Wood County Park District properties are free & open daily 8 am – 30 minutes past sunset.

 
 
Masked Hero Geochase: Revenge Tour
 
October 24 – 31
Cedar Creeks Preserve
4575 Walbridge Rd, Northwood
 
The nature villains are back, and more diabolical than ever in their effort to ruin the parks! Using your smartphone or personal GPS device, “chase” our virtual villains by traveling from one coordinate clue to the next within the park, eventually leading to your success and an opportunity for a prize! Complete all three for a special reward. 
 
Follow our social media for clues…
No registration needed. Free program.
 
November
 
 
Ohio Certified Volunteer Naturalist Informational Program
 
Tuesday, November 2; 7 – 8 pm
Videoconference
 
This information session will explain the details of this natural resources education program. This certification program is coupled with community-based volunteer service. Sessions include many topics such as birds, interpretation, ecology, native plants, mammals, insects, geology and more! Certification co-sponsored by OSU Extension.
 
 
 
Outdoor Mindfulness: Learn How to Meditate
 
Thursday, November 4;
5:30 – 6:45 pm
W. W. Knight Nature Preserve
29530 White Road, Perrysburg
 
Slow down in this four-part outdoor class to discover the foundations of mindfulness meditation. Throughout each class there will be moments of seated meditation, walking meditation, nature awareness activities, and time for discussion. This class will take place outside, but in the case of inclement weather we will move inside. This class is appropriate for accompanied teens and adults. 
 
 
 
Project Feederwatch
 
Saturday, November 6; 10 – 11:30 am W.W. Knight Nature Preserve
Friends Green Room
29530 White Rd, Perrysburg
 
Join citizen scientists around the world to count wintering birds. A presentation about how to identify and count the birds will be followed by a practice session at the feeders.
 
 
 
Nature Play: Autumn Leaves
 
Thursday, November 11; 10 – 11 am
W. W. Knight Nature Preserve
29530 White Road, Perrysburg
 
Activate your imagination and creativity! Join us in the Nature Play Area for an hour of nature-based crafting and play. This experience is ideal for ages 4 and up. Every week we will have a focused craft and a song or story to encourage nature play.
 
 
 
EcoLit Book Group Meeting
 
Thursday, November 11; 7 – 9:30 pm
W. W. Knight Nature Preserve
Friends of the Parks Green Room
29530 White Road, Perrysburg
 
For this meeting, please read ‘Under a Wild Sky: John James Audubon’ and the ‘Making of The Birds of America,’ a biography by William Souder. Group meets once a month. Register for any or all. Discussion leader: Cheryl Lachowski, teaching professor emeritus, BGSU English Dept. and Ohio Certified Volunteer Naturalist (OCVN).
 
 
 
Thanksgiving Food Drive
 
Saturday, November 13 – 20
Carter Historic Farm
18331 Carter Road, Bowling Green
 
Our garden produce donations to the Brown Bag Food Project may have ended for the year, but you can help us keep helping those in need! Drop off non-perishable good items.
 
 
Sharing Nature Family Playtime
 
Saturday, November 13; 2 – 3:30 pm
W. W. Knight Nature Preserve
29530 White Road, Perrysburg
 
Bring your children for a family playtime hike! Time in nature and outdoor play is beneficial for kids and adults. A naturalist will lead a nature hike focused on play where you can learn activities to play for years to come with your little one. This program is best for children ages 5+. Please register all family members.
 
 
 
Corn Husking
 
Sunday, November 14; 1 – 3 pm
Carter Historic Farm
18331 Carter Road, Bowling Green
 
Help us husk corn straight from the field,
and see some of what goes into bringing
in the fall harvest!
 
 
Base Camp Stories: Local Adventurer Speaker Series
 
 
Michipicoten Island: Lake Superior’s Wild Heart | A Kayak Adventure
 
Wednesday, November 17;
7 – 8:30 pm
W. W. Knight Nature Preserve
29530 White Road, Perrysburg
 
Series: Eric Slough, kayaking instructor and avid paddling community advocate, regales in telling of his many kayaking adventures. Come as he shares about his experience paddling Michipicoten Island, including the lighthouses, caves, and dynamite.
 
 
Self-Guided Activities
 
 
Ann B. Sawyer Interpretive Center
 
Visit the newly-opened Ann B. Sawyer Interpretive Center at the Sawyer Quarry Nature Preserve. Free and open to the public from 8 am until 30 minutes past sunset, this interpretive space features a low-level indoor climbing wall, a children’s activity area, informational panels, and windows on wildlife viewing area.
 
 
 
Go Green
 
Find the Go Green passport for inspiration, tips, and tricks to participate in Earth-friendly practices. We can all be good stewards of the Earth.
 
Earn a set of Bamboo Utensils and a Passport to the Parks t-shirt by visiting parks and going green at home.
 
 
 
Autumn Nature Bingo
 
Use these nature bingo sheets on your next park visit to make observing nature an interactive experience.
 
 
 
Photo Contest
 
Take pictures in the parks and be a part of the fun. Photo submission deadline: November 30, 2021.
Cash prizes sponsored by the Friends of the Parks. Friends of the Parks webpage
 
 
 
Wood County Park District | 419-353-1897 | www.wcparks.org
 
