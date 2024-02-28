Wood County Park District Plans Prescribed Burns

The stewardship department of the Wood County Park District is planning to conduct prescribed fires in several park properties this spring. The locations of these burns may be in Bradner Preserve, Rudolph Savanna Area, Cricket Frog Cove, and Sawyer Quarry Preserve. The exact timing of the fires will be determined by weather factors to ensure the most effective and safe conditions, including smoke mitigation.

All of our prescribed fire practices are conducted under waiver through the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, notification of the Ohio EPA, as well as, direct supervision by an Ohio Certified Prescribed Fire Manager. Local fire departments for each site are aware of these plans and will be directly notified at least 24 hours before the fire and also on the day of the fire by our fire manager.

The purpose of the fires is for the benefit of the natural areas and native ecosystems. All fire management is completed with best management practices.

Call Justin Siler, Woodland Specialist at 419-466-3594, or email [email protected], with any questions directly involving our prescribed fire practices. For general questions, call Park District Headquarters at 419-353-1897.

For more information about your Wood County Parks, visit wcparks.org.