North Baltimore, Ohio

February 28, 2024 5:46 am

Need A Chiropractor
TOP update from image Dec 2023
The District Update – Water Shed
Temporary
Ol’ Jenny
Sept. 2023
Sept. 2023
OB You’re Expecting
Fiber Locator
Resize
Size Update
June 2023 Left Rail
Logo & Info Aug 2023
Logo

Wood County Park District Plans Prescribed Burns

 

The stewardship department of the Wood County Park District is planning to conduct prescribed fires in several park properties this spring. The locations of these burns may be in Bradner Preserve, Rudolph Savanna Area, Cricket Frog Cove, and Sawyer Quarry Preserve. The exact timing of the fires will be determined by weather factors to ensure the most effective and safe conditions, including smoke mitigation.

All of our prescribed fire practices are conducted under waiver through the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, notification of the Ohio EPA, as well as, direct supervision by an Ohio Certified Prescribed Fire Manager. Local fire departments for each site are aware of these plans and will be directly notified at least 24 hours before the fire and also on the day of the fire by our fire manager.

The purpose of the fires is for the benefit of the natural areas and native ecosystems. All fire management is completed with best management practices.

Call Justin Siler, Woodland Specialist at 419-466-3594, or email [email protected], with any questions directly involving our prescribed fire practices. For general questions, call Park District Headquarters at 419-353-1897.

For more information about your Wood County Parks, visit wcparks.org.

Resize
Size Update
Sept. 2023
Sept. 2023
Logo & Info Aug 2023
June 2023 Left Rail
Temporary
Breast Cancer Treatment Rail Ad
Fiber Locator
OB You’re Expecting
Logo
Briar Hill Health Update
Ol’ Jenny

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website