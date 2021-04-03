Wood County Park District Programs

April 2021 Wood County Park District parks & preserves are open daily from 8:00 am until 30 minutes past sunset. Activities & Adventures Go Green Find the Go Green passport for inspiration, tips, and tricks to participate in Earth-friendly practices. We can all be good stewards of the Earth. Earn a set of Bamboo Utensils by visiting parks and accomplishing at-home green action steps. Go Green Passport Text Version Photo Contest Take pictures in the parks and be a part of the fun. Photo submission deadline: November 30, 2021. Cash prizes sponsored by the Friends of the Parks. Friends of the Parks webpage Get the ‘wcparks’ app. Programs Earth Day Upcycle Contests Register by April 1 Send photos by April 15 During the Great Depression, nothing went to waste. If families needed something, they would either make it, fix it or make do. People would mend clothing and fix furniture to stretch the family budget. Connect to the past and evoke the spirit of the Great Depression by upcycling an item in your own home. Whether it is updating an old piece of furniture, repurposing an item in your home, or creating a new piece of clothing, send Carter Historic Farm a photo of the initial item and your completed project. Photos will be uploaded to Facebook for voting and winners will receive a prize! Register for kids age 5- 12 contest Register for adult age 12 + contest Slacklining Workshop Monday, April 5, Wednesday, April 7, and Friday, April 9: 3:30 – 5:30 pm W.W. Knight Nature Preserve 29530 White Road, Perrysburg Learn a new way to play outdoors through slacklining, a modern balancing sport! It is a sport similar to yet distinct from tightrope walking. Join instructors from The Right Direction youth development program in this 3-day introductory course designed for ages 10-17. You’ll learn a variety of movement-based skills in a fun and friendly environment. Please plan on attending all three programs, as skills will build upon each session. Program fee: $20, or $17 for Friends of the Parks members. Please Register Birdsong I.D. Wednesday, April 7 5:00 – 6:00 pm Videoconference Learning bird songs can seem daunting, but we’ll look at ways to improve your skills through field experience and the use of technology to learn some common bird songs. Please Register Timberdoodle Trek Thursday, April 8 7:45 – 9:00 pm W.W. Knight Nature Preserve 29530 White Rd, Perrysburg As the sun sets a very special bird begins preparing for one the best aerial courtship displays in North America. He goes by names such as: bogsucker, timberdoodle, mudbat and many more. No dogs permitted. This will be a twilight hike under a half moon. There may be walking on soft wet trails. There may be walking off trails. Please Register Birdsong I.D. Field Session Friday, April 9 10:30 am – 12:00 pm Bradner Preserve 11491 Fostoria Rd, Bradner Follow up the bird song ID presentation with a field session listening in the field. We’ll look to familiarize ourselves with early spring residents that are singing to establish breeding territories and communicate with mates or potential mates. Please Register Depression-era Recipe Club Saturday, April 10 1:00 – 2:00 pm Teleconference Experience new recipes with the Carter Historic Farm. Cook the shared Depression-era recipe prior to the event, then join us online for a social hour to snack, share your experience with the recipe, and talk about what, if any, changes you would expect in a modern recipe. Recipe will be selected based on 1930s healthy diet guidelines and will be shared one week in advance, so registering early is recommended. Please Register Wild Skills: Survival Shelter Building Thursday, April 15 6:00 – 7:30 pm W.W. Knight Nature Preserve 29530 White Rd, Perrysburg Protecting yourself from the environment is arguably the most important part of making it out of a wilderness survival situation. Learn the basics of construction and insulation then build your own debris shelter using only materials found in nature. Please Register Hiking for Health Friday, April 16 10:00 – 11:30 am Bradner Preserve 11491 Fostoria Rd, Bradner Join a naturalist for exercise and the wonder of watching the seasonal changes. The hikes will offer a true mind-body connection. Sign up for one week or all. Please Register Public Climbing Saturday, April 17 10:00 am – 12:00 pm Sawyer Quarry Preserve 26940 Lime City Road, Perrysburg Did you know that there is a place for outdoor climbing in Wood County? Join us for an adventure at Sawyer Quarry Nature Preserve. Learn the basics of top-rope climbing from the adventure staff and try your hand at the walls in the quarry. All equipment is provided by Wood County Parks. The program is designed for ages 14 and up. Program fee: $15, or $12 for members of the Friends of the Parks Please Register Mountain Bike Skills Camp: Bike Fit & Body Positioning for Kids Sunday, April 18 11:00 am – 1:00 pm Rudolph Bike Park 26940 Lime City Road, Perrysburg Take your bike skills to the next level with The Right Direction youth development program pro instructors. Your connection to the bike is crucial to your safety and enjoyment out on the trail and track – don’t overlook this essential skill! Each technique will be broken down into manageable steps with challenges designed to build confidence and biking skill. A properly-fitting helmet and mountain bike are required. Ages 6-13. Masks are required for all participants age six and older and social distancing of 6-10 feet from other participants/units will be observed. Please Register Spring Wildflower Walk Wednesday, April 21 6:45 – 8:00 pm Sawyer Quarry Preserve 26940 Lime City Road, Perrysburg Woodland wildflowers put on a brief but beautiful show on the forest floor. Join us for a naturalist-led stroll to see who is starring this month. Learn why these flowers are called ephemerals. Please Register Archery Skills: Rainbow and Arrow Saturday, April 24 10:00 – 11:30 am Arrowwood Archery Range 11126 Linwood Rd, Bowling Green Improve your archery skills through this short, beginner-friendly instructional program, focusing on the steps of shooting and consistency. Make progress you can see, as we create some archery-art using our newfound skills. All archery equipment is provided, personal gear welcome (inspected at program). Participants must be 10 or older to attend. Minors must be accompanied by a legal guardian. Canvas available, but bring a small canvas, shirt, poster, or anything you’d like splatter-painted! Please register attending archer only. Masks are required for all participants age six and older and social distancing of 6-10 feet from other participants/units will be observed. Program fee: $5, or $3 for Friends of the Parks members. Please Register Nature Play | Forest Forts! Saturday, April 24 9:00 am – 12:00 pm W.W. Knight Nature Preserve 29530 White Rd, Perrysburg Free-play in nature is beneficial for a child’s mental, physical and social development. Bring your child age 3-6 to the Nature Play Area and play the natural way! A focused project, song, or activity will serve as a guide to creativity, critical thinking, choice-challenges and play! Please register participating child only. Adults must stay for the duration of the program. Masks are required for all participants age six and older and social distancing of 6-10 feet from other participants/units will be observed. Please Register Full Pink Moon Walk Monday, April 26; 9:00 am – 12:00 pm William Henry Harrison Park 644 Bierley Ave, Pemberville Enjoy a gentle stroll under the Full Pink moon as we learn moon lore and look and listen for nocturnal wildlife. No dogs permitted. Please Register Hiking for Health Friday, April 30; 10:00 – 11:30 am Cedar Creeks Preserve 4575 Walbridge Rd, Northwood Join a naturalist for exercise and the wonder of watching the seasonal changes. The hikes will offer a true mind-body connection. Sign up for one week or all. Please Register