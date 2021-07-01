Wood County Park District Programs

For July, 2021 ………..

Paddle the Pond

Every Monday, through August 30; 4:00 – 7:30 pm

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Road, Perrysburg

Enjoy a float on the pond! It’s perfect for a family outing, comfort-builder for beginners or relaxing exercise. An instructor will be available for introductory safety and skills education. All boats, life-jackets, and paddles provided. Boats and gear on a first-come-first-served basis. Call ahead for special needs accommodations. Free. No registration required.

Red, White, and Blue Kids Climbing

Saturday, July 3; 9:00 – 11:00 am

Sawyer Quarry Nature Preserve, 26940 Lime City Road, Perrysburg

Wear your red, white, and blue and go climbing too! Join us for a morning of 4th of July-themed climbing. Fee: $12. Register at wcparks.org, 419-353-1897

Crash Pad Reservations

Wednesday, July 7; 3:00 – 6:00 pm

Sawyer Quarry Nature Preserve, 26940 Lime City Road, Perrysburg

Reserve a crash pad and try bouldering (low-level rock climbing) at one of the only natural climbing areas in northwest Ohio. Fee $5. Register at wcparks.org, 419-353-1897

River Wading

Wednesday, July 7; 6:30 – 8:00 pm

William Henry Harrison Park, 644 Bierley Avenue, Pemberville

Get up close and personal with the life in the Portage River as we explore some of its runs, riffles and pools. Free. Register at wcparks.org, 419-353-1897

EcoLit Book Group Meeting

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Road, Perrysburg

Thursday, July 8; 7:00 – 8:30 pm

For this meeting, please read The Home Place: Memoirs of a Colored Man’s Love Affair with Nature by J. Drew Lanham. Group meets once a month. Register for any or all. Discussion leader: Cheryl Lachowski, teaching professor emeritus, BGSU English Dept. and Ohio Certified Volunteer Naturalist (OCVN). Free. Register at wcparks.org, 419-353-1897.

Top-Rope Climbing

Saturday, July 10; 9:00 – 11:00 am

Sawyer Quarry Nature Preserve, 26940 Lime City Road, Perrysburg

Experience the only top-rope climbing area in northwest Ohio! All equipment is provided. Fee: $12/$10 FWCP. Register at wcparks.org.

Family Fishing Night

Thursday, July 8; 7:00 – 9:00 pm

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Road, Perrysburg

Share an evening with the family in a natural setting and try to catch a big one! A limited number of poles and bait will be provided, and you’re welcome to bring your own. Free. Register at wcparks.org, 419-353-1897

Hiking for Health

Friday, July 9; 10:00 – 11:30 am

Cricket Frog Cove, 14810 Freyman Rd, Cygnet

Join a naturalist for exercise and the wonder of watching the seasonal changes. The hikes will offer a true mind-body connection. Sign up for one week or all three. Free. Register at wcparks.org, 419-353-1897

Mountain Bike Meet-up

Mondays; 6:00 – 7:30 pm

Rudolph Bike Park, 14038 Mermill Rd, Rudolph

Join The Right Direction pro instructors with your bike for some quality time at the track! Enjoy personalized instruction or go with the flow of the group for impromptu challenges and skill-builders for all ages. Please bring a properly-fitting helmet and bike. Free. No registration needed.

Sunset Tour Kayaking

Friday, July 16; 7:30 – 9:00 pm

Orleans Boat Launch, 655 Maumee Western Reserve Road, Perrysburg

Paddle through the largest island chain in the Mighty Maumee with a naturalist as you check out ecological features, learn about the history of the islands, and search for wildlife like bald eagles, painted turtles, beaver and more! A kayaking safety and skills session will precede the trip. Previous kayaking experience highly recommended. Paddling trip is roughly 5 river miles. Fee: $15/$10 FWCP. Register at wcparks.org

How to Remove Honeysuckle & Make Your Own Hiking Stick

Saturday, July 17; 10:00 am – 12:00 pm

Otsego Park, 20000 W. River Road, Bowling Green

Join us for a morning of invasive species removal and DIYing! Free. Register at wcparks.org, 419-353-1897

Quarantine Kayak Rescue Workshop

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Road, Perrysburg

Saturday, July 17; 1:00 – 5:00 pm

kayak during the pandemic or have you owned one for a few years? How prepared are you if your kayak flips and fills with water? Gain invaluable safety and rescue skills and test the possibilities and limitations of your recreational sit inside a kayak in this hands-on and in-the-water American Canoeing Association course. Instructors seek to advance your skills with your personal kayak through on-land, on-water, and in-water experiential training. This course will include water submersion and solo/team rescue techniques. Bring your own kayak and kayak equipment. See online description for full details and registration requirements. Registration deadline is Monday, July 12. Program fee: $25. Register at wcparks.org, 419-353-1897

Mountain Bike Skills Camp: Manual and Drop-offs for Youth

Rudolph Bike Park, 14038 Mermill Rd, Rudolph

Sunday, July 18; 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Build skills with The Right Direction Youth Development program. Free. Register at wcparks.org, 419-353-1897