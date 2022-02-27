Wood County Park District Programs

Wednesday, March 16; 6 – 7 pm
Carter Historic Farm
18331 Carter Rd, Bowling Green
Are you into home brewing and thinking about taking the next step and growing your own hops? Ohio was once a big producer of hops. While most hop production has moved out west, many small hop yard operations are popping up across the Midwest. Learn about the hops trellis system, general hop yard management including pest management for insects and diseases, different cultivars, when and how to harvest and post-harvest drying options. The establishment costs are high, and this crop is labor-intensive so planning a marketing strategy is imperative before you dive into production. There are opportunities out there, and for the beer enthusiast this type of small farm can be very satisfying.