Wood County Park District Programs

Saturday, March 19; 1:00 – 2:30 pm

Arrowwood Archery Range

11126 Linwood Rd, Bowling Green

Shoot “nothin’-but-bullseyes” in this archery skill-builder. We’ll focus on body posture and aiming to begin and progress to shooting at moving ball targets! All archery equipment provided. We suggest shooters be 7 or older. Minors must be accompanied by a legal guardian. Register participant only. Geared towards novices.

Program fee: $5, or $3 for Friends of the Parks members