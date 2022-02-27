North Baltimore, Ohio

Wood County Park District Programs

Wood County Park District March 2022

 
Wood County Park District properties are free & open daily 8 am – 30 minutes past sunset.
Carter Historic Farm buildings are open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 1 – 4 pm.
 
 
Old-School Series: A Day in a One Room Schoolhouse
 
Saturday, March 5; 10 am – 12 pm
Carter Historic Farm
18331 Carter Road, Bowling Green
 
We need your help! Carter Historic Farm is looking to bring the farm experience to classrooms across the county and is looking for input from kids like you! Participants will take part in a history lesson designed for a classroom setting. This lesson consists of a presentation, historic objects and a Great Depression era activity. Participants will then fill out a survey about their experience. This program is designed for children age 6-10.
 
 
 
Skunk Cabbage Walk
 
Sunday, March 6; 10 – 11:30 am
Bradner Preserve
11491 Fostoria Rd, Bradner
 
Meet Wood County’s earliest blooming wildflower and learn how it can melt its way through snow and attract pollinators in late winter. We will start indoors for a short introduction to this amazing plant and then hit the boardwalk to find it. Dress for the weather.
 
 
 
Corn Shredding
 
Sunday, March 6; 1 – 3 pm
Carter Historic Farm
18331 Carter Rd, Bowling Green
 
See how our corn goes from big shocks in the field to ears in the crib, and fodder for animal bedding in the loft!
 
No registration needed.
 
 
EcoLit Book Group Meeting
 
Thursday, March 10; 7 – 9 pm
W.W. Knight Preserve
29530 White Road, Perrysburg
 
For this meeting, please read ‘H is for Hawk’ by Helen Macdonald. Group meets once a month. Register for any or all. Discussion leader: Cheryl Lachowski, teaching professor emeritus, BGSU English Dept. and Ohio Certified Volunteer Naturalist (OCVN).
 
 
 
Paddling Prep: Kayaks & Gear Informational
 
Friday, March 11; 6:30 – 8:00 pm
W.W. Knight Preserve
29530 White Road, Perrysburg
 
The options for kayaks, life-jackets and paddles are vast. Learn the reasons behind the diversity of these items as well as other equipment to make educated decisions about your gear and safety. Get connected with our schedule of kayak and canoe trips and classes to take your paddling to the next level. This is an informational presentation – no paddling.
 
 
 
Monthly Mindfulness
 
Saturday, March 12; 9:30 – 11 pm
William Henry Harrison Park
644 Bierley Ave, Pemberville
 
Give yourself permission to get away to reconnect and relax. Join naturalist and meditation teacher Emma Taylor for a monthly nature-based mindfulness session at a local Wood County Park. Classes will consist of a combination of seated and walking mindfulness practices and nature awareness activities. This class is appropriate for teens and adults. Registration required.
 
 
 
Homeschoolers: Tall Trees & The Plants Around Us
 
Tuesday, March 15; 10 am – 12 pm
W.W. Knight Preserve
29530 White Road, Perrysburg
 
Hike, explore the outdoors and learn about how important the tall trees and the plants are to our home! This class is designed for children ages 6-10. All guardians must stay onsite with the group. Please register only the children who will be attending the program.
 
 
 
Lucky Charms Open Geocaching
 
Wednesday, March 16; 4:30 – 7 pm
Sawyer Quarry Nature Preserve
26940 Lime City Road, Perrysburg
 
Track down spring at this open geocaching program! Stop by anytime between 4:30 and 7:00 pm to borrow one of our GPS units or bring your smartphone with the Google Maps app and search for hidden geocaches in the park. Dress for the weather and be prepared for substantial walking and self-guided exploration. No SWAG for exchange necessary. Driver’s license needed to check out GPS units. Suggested age for GPS use is 8 and up. Parents/Guardians encouraged to use GPS while guiding children who search for geocaches if children are unable to use GPS.
 
 
 
Growing Hops
 
Wednesday, March 16; 6 – 7 pm
Carter Historic Farm
18331 Carter Rd, Bowling Green
 
Are you into home brewing and thinking about taking the next step and growing your own hops? Ohio was once a big producer of hops. While most hop production has moved out west, many small hop yard operations are popping up across the Midwest. Learn about the hops trellis system, general hop yard management including pest management for insects and diseases, different cultivars, when and how to harvest and post-harvest drying options. The establishment costs are high, and this crop is labor-intensive so planning a marketing strategy is imperative before you dive into production. There are opportunities out there, and for the beer enthusiast this type of small farm can be very satisfying.
 
 
 
Full Worm Moon – Woodcock Wander
 
Thursday, March 17; 7:30 – 9 pm
Cricket Frog Cove
14810 Freyman Rd, Cygnet
 
As the sun sets a very special bird begins preparing for one the best aerial courtship displays in North America. He goes by names such as: bogsucker, timberdoodle, mudbat and many more. This will be a twilight hike under the Full Worm moon. We will listen for nocturnal wildlife and gaze at a sky full of stars. No dogs permitted. There will be walking on grassy uneven trails that may have shallow standing water. Warm, waterproof footwear that rises above the ankle is recommended.
 
 
 
M-Archery Madness!
 
Saturday, March 19; 1:00 – 2:30 pm
Arrowwood Archery Range
11126 Linwood Rd, Bowling Green
 
Shoot “nothin’-but-bullseyes” in this archery skill-builder. We’ll focus on body posture and aiming to begin and progress to shooting at moving ball targets! All archery equipment provided. We suggest shooters be 7 or older. Minors must be accompanied by a legal guardian. Register participant only. Geared towards novices.
Program fee: $5, or $3 for Friends of the Parks members
 
 
 
Equinox Walk
 
Sunday, March 20; 10:30 – 11:45 am
Cedar Creeks Preserve
4575 Walbridge Rd, Northwood
 
Time to get into the swing for spring! We will enter the woods in the winter and leave them in spring. Dress for the weather and potentially squishy trails.
 
 
 
Nature Play: Welcome Spring!
 
Thursday, March 24; 10 – 11 am
W.W. Knight Preserve
29530 White Road, Perrysburg
 
Activate your imagination and creativity! Join us in the Nature Play Area for an hour of nature-based exploration and play. This experience is ideal for ages 3 and up. Every week we will focus on a specific outdoor activity or animal. Registration required, register children only.
 
 
 
Hiking for Health
 
Friday, March 25
10:30 am – 12:00 pm
Bradner Preserve
11491 Fostoria Rd, Bradner
 
Join a naturalist for exercise and the wonder of watching the seasonal changes. The hikes will offer a true mind-body connection. Sign up for one week or all.
 
 
 
Nature Journaling
 
Saturday, March 26; 1 – 3 pm
Bradner Preserve
11491 Fostoria Rd, Bradner
 
Stop by for a monthly nature journaling gathering. Join local Ohio Certified Volunteer Naturalists and build your nature journaling skills. The group will discuss their personal nature journaling, share techniques, and spend time outside. All are welcome.
 
 
 
Timberdoodle Trek
 
Wednesday, March 30; 7:45 – 9:00 pm
Bradner Preserve
11491 Fostoria Rd, Bradner
 
As the sun sets a very special bird begins preparing for one of the best aerial courtship displays in North America. He goes by names such as: bogsucker, timberdoodle, mudbat and many more. There will be walking on grassy uneven trails that may have shallow standing water. Warm, waterproof to at least the ankle footwear recommended. No dogs permitted.
 

