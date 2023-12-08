Wood County Park District Programs for December

Preschoolers Special Edition:
Meet a Park Officer
Friday, December 8; 9:30 – 10 am
W.W. Knight Nature Preserve
29530 White Road, Perrysburg, Ohio
Visit with park officer Brett Foos to learn about how the Park Police serve as community helpers! Officer Foos will answer questions, show participants a patrol vehicle, and demonstrate other equipment that helps our officers serve the community. A snack will be provided after the program, and participants are welcome to stay for the preschool hibernation program beginning at 10:30 (register for each program separately). Register the participating child only. Adults must stay with the group.
Leaders: Officer Brett Foos and Jim Witter
