North Baltimore, Ohio

December 8, 2023 8:49 am

Wood County Park District Programs for December

December 2023

Wood County Park District

Parks & preserves open 8 am – 30 minutes past sunset, daily.

Coffee with the Birds

Wednesday, December 6; 8:30 – 10 am

Otsego Park

20000 W. River Road, Bowling Green

Enjoy a birding stroll with coffee! We will be visiting a different park and starting with a warm drink before heading out on the trail. Register for one or all monthly programs.

Leader: Jim Witter

Register

Stories of the Stars

Wednesday, December 6; 7:30 – 9 pm

William Henry Harrison Park

644 Bierley Avenue Pemberville, OH

Which Greek goddess is responsible for pulling the moon across the sky? What do cultures from around the world see in the stars? Join us to find out. We will observe constellations and listen to the stories behind them. Since this program requires being able to see the stars, in the event of high cloud cover, the program will be changed to a night hike. No dogs allowed at the program. Registration required.

Leader: Emma Taylor

Register

Preschoolers Special Edition:

Meet a Park Officer

Friday, December 8; 9:30 – 10 am

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve

29530 White Road, Perrysburg, Ohio

Visit with park officer Brett Foos to learn about how the Park Police serve as community helpers! Officer Foos will answer questions, show participants a patrol vehicle, and demonstrate other equipment that helps our officers serve the community. A snack will be provided after the program, and participants are welcome to stay for the preschool hibernation program beginning at 10:30 (register for each program separately). Register the participating child only. Adults must stay with the group.

Leaders: Officer Brett Foos and Jim Witter

Register

Preschoolers in the Parks: Hibernation

Friday, December 8; 10:30 – 11:30 am

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve

29530 White Road, Perrysburg, Ohio

For ages 3-6, we will be discussing a different topic each month. A story and a brief walk afterwards will be a part of the experience. Register the participating child only. Adults must stay with the group. Leaders: Jim Witter and Craig Spicer

Register

Heritage Holiday

Saturday, December 9; 1 – 4 pm

Carter Historic Farm

18331 Carter Road, Bowling Green

Join us to share some seasonal cheer at the Farm’s open house. We’ll have carols played on the player piano, cookie decorating, ornament making and other activities for the whole family.

No registration is needed. This community event is free and open to all.

Winter Tree ID

Sunday, December 10; 1 – 3 pm

Bradner Preserve

11491 Fostoria Rd, Bradner

Get a closer look at trees without their leaves. Learn how to identify a tree based on its bark and twigs.

Register

Base Camp Stories: Ice Climbing is More Than It’s Cracked Up to Be

Thursday, December 14; 7 – 8:30 pm

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve

29530 White Road, Perrysburg, Ohio

Rock climbing is cool, but ice climbing is even cooler according to Ben Waggoner, certified climbing guide and climbing manager at Adventus Climbing Gym. From the Rocky Mountains to Michigan waterfalls, Ben shares his experiences and seeks to raise awareness of the approachability and fun of climbing ice. This free presentation series is held indoors.

Host: Craig Spicer

Register

Christmas Bird Count–Rudolph

Saturday, December 16; 7:30 am – 5 pm

Bowling Green Area – Rudolph Count Circle

Be a community scientist! Join the Wood County Parks and local birders to count wintering birds that provide a snapshot of bird species and their numbers in Wood County. We will be meeting at 6:45 a.m. at the Bowling Green Waffle House, 1548 E. Wooster St for breakfast before heading out in field for a day of bird counting. Visit www.toledonaturalist.org for more information. Birding expertise is not necessary, and you will be paired with a group leader. You may depart at any time during the day. Contact count compiler and program coordinator Jim Witter at [email protected] or 419-575-7345 if you are interested in joining the count. Leader: Jim Witter

Monthly Mindfulness

Saturday, December 16; 9:30 – 11 am

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve

29530 White Road, Perrysburg

Give yourself permission to get away to reconnect and relax with this monthly series. Join naturalist and meditation teacher Emma Taylor for a monthly nature-based mindfulness session at a local Wood County Park. Classes will consist of a combination of seated and walking mindfulness practices and nature awareness activities. This class is appropriate for teens and adults. Registration required. Leader: Emma Taylor

Register

Homeschoolers: Welcome Winter

Tuesday, December 19; 10 am – 12 pm

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve

29530 White Road, Perrysburg

Homeschoolers 8 years old and older are invited to learn about the seasons, why they happen, and welcome the upcoming winter. Registration required; please register the participating children only. Adults must stay with the group. Leader: Emma Taylor

Register

Full Cold Moon Walk

Tuesday, December 26; 6:30 pm – 8 pm

Bradner Preserve

11491 Fostoria Rd, Bradner

During this month the winter cold fastens its grip, and nights are at their longest and darkest. Bundle up and enjoy the last full moon of 2023. No dogs allowed at the program. Leader: Bill Hoefflin

Register

Base Camp Stories – When It Goes Downhill Fast: Summiting Mount Saint Helens

Thursday, December 28; 7 – 8:30 pm

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve

29530 White Road, Perrysburg

When life sought to drag down guest presenter Dakota Garland, he set out on a mission to climb high. He chose Mount Saint Helens to begin his adventure. Join Dakota as he shares his preparation, planning, experience, and critical-thinking when the descent of the mountain went downhill faster than anticipated! Host: Craig Spicer

Register

Visit Carter Historic Farm

Visit the Carter Historic Farm

Living History & Working Farm

Farm Buildings are open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 1:00 – 4:00 pm. Farm grounds are open daily from 8:00 am until 30 minutes past sunset.

Visit the farm and celebrate our agricultural heritage. Representing life in the Depression-era 1930s and 1940s in Wood County, the Carter Historic Farm is a working farm and living history cultural center. A visit to the farm feels like stepping back in time. Register for traditional life skills programs, or simply visit the farm to see the animals, learn something new about the past, and walk the woodlot and wetland trails.

Learn more

Be a Friend!

Join the Friends of the Parks!

Support the work of the Park District through the Friends of the Parks while enjoying member benefits such as discounts on facility rentals and programs. Also, receive mailed program guides and invitations to members-only events.

Be a friend.

Join the Friends!

Volunteer

Volunteers are vital to our conservation, education, and recreation efforts.

Do good, make an impact, and feel good. 

Volunteer

