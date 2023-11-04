Wood County Park News

November 2023 Wood County Park District Parks & preserves open 8 am – 30 minutes past sunset, daily. Habitat Heroes Saturday, November 4; 9 am – 12 pm W.W. Knight Nature Preserve 29530 White Rd., Perrysburg, Ohio Join us at our 4th Habitat Heroes volunteer project! Become a hero for the environment by working with our stewardship department to create more sustainable and quality habitat for the benefit of our community and the wildlife that call it home. We will be continuing to remove the invasive tree buckthorn this year. Snacks, tools and training will be provided. Please register for this volunteer opportunity. Register Introduction to Orienteering Sunday, November 5; 1 pm – 3 pm Bradner Preserve 11540 Timmons Road, Bradner, Ohio Find out what else the magnetic compass can do besides showing you which way is north. This reliable low-tech tool can help you get from point A to point B. We will learn the basics indoors and then take it outside on a short orienteering course. Dress for the weather and off trail hiking. Compasses are provided, but you can also bring your own if you want. Register Fall Yoga in the Parks Mondays, November 6 – 27 6 – 7 pm W.W. Knight Nature Preserve 29530 White Road, Perrysburg, Ohio Join Glory Meyer this season for an all-levels yoga practice at the serene and peaceful W.W. Knight Nature Preserve! This practice will be a combination of standing poses and poses on the mat. Modification for leveling the practice up or down will be provided so that everyone experiences the unique level of practice needed for their body. No yoga experience is necessary; both beginners and experienced yogis are welcome! Please bring your own mat and a water bottle. Registration will close before the beginning of the first class. After registering for the program, you will be welcome to attend the four weekly sessions each month. Program fee: $24 for all sessions Register Coffee With the Birds Wednesday, November 8; 8:30 am – 10 am W.W. Knight Nature Preserve 29530 White Road, Perrysburg, Ohio Enjoy a birding stroll with coffee! We’ll be visiting a different park each date and starting with a warm drink before heading out on the trail. Register for one or all monthly programs. Register Thanksgiving Food Drive Wednesday, October 18; 8:30 – 10 am Carter Historic Farm 18331 Carter Rd., Bowling Green, OH Drop off nonperishable food items throughout the week and we will donate them to the Brown Bag Food Project in Bowling Green. Donation locations include Carter Historic Farm, The Wood County Museum, W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, Otsego Park and WCPD Headquarters. Native Seed Bombs with the Way Library Saturday, November 11; 2 pm – 3 pm W.W. Knight Nature Preserve 29530 White Road, Perrysburg, Ohio The Wood County Parks need your help encouraging new plants to sprout in our parks! Join the parks for an afternoon of fun and conservation. Learn how to create native seed bombs, assemble a few for a field habitat, and then sling them into their new home! Register at the Way Library’s website. Register Intermediate Orienteering Sunday, November 19; 12:30 pm – 4:30 pm Bradner Preserve 11540 Timmons Road, Bradner, Ohio Looking to build on your compass skills? We will introduce map reading, pacing and route planning indoors, and then try out a challenge course spread through the park. Prior orienteering experience is great, but not required. Dress for extensive off trail trekking through rough vegetation and wet areas. Register Beaver Full Moon Walk Monday, November 27; 6:30 pm – 8 pm Beaver Creek Preserve 23028 Long Judson Rd, Grand Rapids, Ohio Power down the screen for a bit on Cyber Monday! We’ll take a short walk along Beaver Creek for a chance to call owls and learn some moon lore. Any flashlights must have red lenses, and no dogs permitted. Register Visit Carter Historic Farm Visit the Carter Historic Farm Living History & Working Farm Farm Buildings are open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 1:00 – 4:00 pm. Farm grounds are open daily from 8:00 am until 30 minutes past sunset. Visit the farm and celebrate our agricultural heritage. Representing life in the Depression-era 1930s and 1940s in Wood County, the Carter Historic Farm is a working farm and living history cultural center. A visit to the farm feels like stepping back in time. Register for traditional life skills programs, or simply visit the farm to see the animals, learn something new about the past, and walk the woodlot and wetland trails. Learn more Be a Friend! Join the Friends of the Parks! Support the work of the Park District through the Friends of the Parks while enjoying member benefits such as discounts on facility rentals and programs. Also, receive mailed program guides and invitations to members-only events. Be a friend. Join the Friends! Volunteer Volunteers are vital to our conservation, education, and recreation efforts. Do good, make an impact, and feel good. Volunteer Connect Wood County Park District | 419-353-1897 | www.wcparks.orgs.org