Friday, December 10; 7 – 9 pm

W. W. Knight Nature Preserve

29530 White Road, Perrysburg

Join us for an evening of adult watercolor painting with a twist. Paint holiday cards for your friends and family using natural dyes foraged from plants and materials found in the parks. All supplies will be provided. Wear clothing you are okay with getting dirty. Dyes are not child friendly, as this is an adult only class. Registration is required to participate in this program.

Program fee: $5, or $3 for Friends of the Parks