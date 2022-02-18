Wood County Park Program Receives Statewide Award

The Wood County Park District was awarded second place from Ohio Parks and Recreation Association for an outstanding program considered from hundreds of nominations across Ohio. The awarded program, the Masked Hero Geochase, was an engaging self-guided program. Themed to superheroes protecting nature, the open activity encouraged participants to visit parks and accomplish the Geochase to become a Masked Hero.



Videos of nature “villains” polluting or destroying nature added a dynamic aspect to the program. Once at the park, the Geochase participants solved puzzles, scanned codes leading to videos, and utilized geospatial coordinates to find specific clue locations. Similar to a combination of geocaching and a logic puzzle treasure hunt, the Masked Hero Geochase was an engaging program open for the entire community to enjoy.

